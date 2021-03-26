Marlene (Martin) Hershberger

Jan. 5, 1939 - Mar. 21, 2021

AUBURN - Marlene (Martin) Hershberger, 82, of Auburn, NY, passed away, peacefully, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, NY on Sunday March 21, 2021. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her loving niece Emily and her sister-in-law Monica. Monica and Emily were Marlene's constant support network as she struggled through her ten year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Their consistent presence, love and emotional support, no doubt gave Marlene peace, in what had to be a scary and confusing time in her life.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 25, 2021 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Coxsackie, NY with Father Scott Vanderveer officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brady's Funeral Home.

Marlene was born in Dannemora, NY to William L. Martin and Florence (McKevitt) Martin on Jan 5, 1939. She attended school in Auburn and graduated from Holy Family in 1956. She was married to her long time partner William E. Hershberger at their home on Herman St. in 1988.

Professionally, Marlene had a long and successful career working for the NYS Department of Mental Health as an Auditor. She was an active member of both Saint Mary's and Holy Family Churches in Auburn. She had a love of travel, a passion for photography and cherished her time on the golf course. Marlene loved to tackle the daily crossword puzzle in the paper and was a loving and influential Aunt to her niece and nephew, Emily and Tim. Her involvement and influence in Tim and Emily's lives took on even greater meaning after the passing of her brother, William J. Martin in October of 1985. She played a tremendously important role in Tim and Emily's upbringing and many, many, memories were made together in Auburn, New Symrna Beach, FL, Disney World, the Owasco Country Club and meals at Balloons, Sunset, Curleys and of course brunches at Springside!

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Hershberger, her parents William L. Martin and Florence (McKevitt) Martin, and her brother William J. Martin.

Marlene is survived by her sister-in-law Monica Coughlin and husband Kevin Coughlin; niece Emily (Martin) Kelley, Bennett Kelley and their son Luke Kelley; nephew Timothy W. Martin and Abbe A. Martin and their children: William Martin, Florence Martin, Weston Martin, Fern Martin; and many cousins most notably the Murphy's and Clancy's.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Martin, Kevin Coughlin, Michael Murphy, Matt Murphy, Richard Murphy and Mark Murphy.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to those caretakers and nurses that helped to make Marlene's final chapter in life as comfortable as possible.

