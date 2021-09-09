Marshall J. Trapp

AUBURN - Marshall J. Trapp, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was the son of the late Marshall Trapp.

Marshall was a hardworking man and there was no job to hard or too small.

He is survived by, children: Patrick Ware, James Trapp, Jessie Trapp, David Trapp and Jennifer Trapp; brother Butch Trapp; sister Anita Haynes; grandchildren: Patrick Ware, Parker Ware, Mary Keith, Crystal Merritt, Joanne Merritt Mumford, Jeanette Trapp, James Rice, Christopher Trapp and Cheyenne Rice; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was predeceased by his wife Viola Mae O'Leary.

There will be memorial service at 12:00 PM on October 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.