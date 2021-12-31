Martha Jean Miccuci

June 28, 1939 - Dec. 29, 2021

CHESTERFIELD, VA - Martha Jean Miccuci, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Chesterfield, Virginia, originally from Auburn, NY. Martha was born June 28, 1939 in Limestone Maine to Lawrence Smart and Rose Poitras Smart. Martha was a graduate of Port Byron Central School in 1957 and worked at GE then became a Caretaker in Childcare and later in life a Care Aid in the Auburn area.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William Miccuci; her children: Steven (Jamie) Miccuci of Bradenton, Florida, Gregory (Laura) Miccuci of Auburn, NY and Kristin Carris (Michael) of North Chesterfield, Virginia; five grandchildren: Justin Miccuci of California, Taylre Moakler of Cicero, NY, Alyssa Smith of Delmar, NY, Jack Carris and Reagan Carris of Chesterfield, Virginia and six great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents: Lawrence and Rose Smart; sisters: Judith Henderson, Leona Gove and Sylvia Davis and brothers: Reginald, Sylvio and Philip Smart.

There will be no services, the family would like to thank HOSPICE of Virginia .