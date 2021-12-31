Menu
Martha Jean Miccuci
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Martha Jean Miccuci

June 28, 1939 - Dec. 29, 2021

CHESTERFIELD, VA - Martha Jean Miccuci, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Chesterfield, Virginia, originally from Auburn, NY. Martha was born June 28, 1939 in Limestone Maine to Lawrence Smart and Rose Poitras Smart. Martha was a graduate of Port Byron Central School in 1957 and worked at GE then became a Caretaker in Childcare and later in life a Care Aid in the Auburn area.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William Miccuci; her children: Steven (Jamie) Miccuci of Bradenton, Florida, Gregory (Laura) Miccuci of Auburn, NY and Kristin Carris (Michael) of North Chesterfield, Virginia; five grandchildren: Justin Miccuci of California, Taylre Moakler of Cicero, NY, Alyssa Smith of Delmar, NY, Jack Carris and Reagan Carris of Chesterfield, Virginia and six great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents: Lawrence and Rose Smart; sisters: Judith Henderson, Leona Gove and Sylvia Davis and brothers: Reginald, Sylvio and Philip Smart.

There will be no services, the family would like to thank HOSPICE of Virginia .


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 31, 2021.
My condolences to Marty's family. I am sorry for your loss.
Matthew Salemi
January 2, 2022
Dear Bill and family, I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Paul DelPiano
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Worked with Marty at Mercy Rehab and then with private duty cases. She will be missed. She was a very sweet lady.
Beth(Moore)Rabuano
Friend
January 1, 2022
Condolences to you Bill and your family, from an old neighbor on State St Rd. Mary Lou ( Mack) Burcroff.
Mary Burcroff
December 31, 2021
Bill and family: So sorry to hear of Martha's passing. I remember both of you from school in Port Byron. You are in my prayers at this difficult time.
Josephine Irace Falsey
School
December 31, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of Martha (Marty). She was a wonderful and caring woman, as well as a fantastic grandmother and a great cook. It was a privilege to know her. She is now in the hands of Our Lord where we all want to be. We will miss you. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Miccuci family.
Rotko Family
Family
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with both Steve and Greg.
Brian Brown
December 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marty's passing. She was a great lady to whom we entrusted the care of our kids before they were old enough for school. Always a smile, always the best interests of our kids her first thought. Even now when I drive past the house on South Street I feel like I should be turning up the driveway. My condolences to Bill and the family.
Kevin Hoey Sr
December 31, 2021
Steve and Jamie Larry and I are so sorry for your loss. Just know we are sending prayers and thoughts to you and your family.
Larry and Kim Kinne
Friend
December 31, 2021
