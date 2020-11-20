Martha "Ann" Morabito

AUBURN - Martha "Ann" Morabito, 93, formerly of Barber Street, Auburn, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Ann lived her entire life in Auburn. She was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Theresa Jacobs and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church where she was a member of their Society of the Sacred Heart.

Together with her late husband, Joseph J. Morabito, owned and operated "Ideal Cleaners" which was located on West Genesee Street in Auburn for decades. Both Ann and her husband were avid, active New York Yankee fans. She was an enthusiastic participant in numerous female bowling leagues and tournaments in the Auburn area.

Ann is survived by three sons: Joseph, Jr. (Barbara) Morabito of Auburn, Francis (Janice) Morabito of Cicero, and Andrew (Sarah) Morabito of Auburn; five daughters: Gemma Morabito of Auburn, Bernadette Morabito (Gary Decker) of Camillus, Mary Morabito (Michael Snyder) of Clay, Martha Morabito of Liverpool, and Tina (Paul) Carey of MA; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her late husband Joe who passed away in 2016, she was further predeceased by her precious granddaughter Breanne Morabito.

Calling hours for Mrs. Morabito will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. A funeral mass will follow directly thereafter at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery. Local arrangements will be conducted through The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

Ann was a kind, pleasant and welcoming woman. Her distinctive smile was indicative of her genuine hospitality and love. She always made sure that the family house was the perfect gathering place, for all those she loved, to enjoy her beautiful family meals and unmatched Christmas cookies.