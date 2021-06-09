Menu
Marva L. Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Marva L. Duncan

AUBURN - Marva L. Duncan, 83 of Auburn passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Abe and Mary (Gaskin) Chaffin and also resided in Massachusetts before settling in Auburn to raise her family. "Ma Dukes" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Cayuga and Tompkins Community College graduate.

In her earlier years, Marva was employed as an RN at the former Mercy Hospital. She would also work as a business representative for Local 200 and upon retirement, worked for several years as a greeter at Wal Mart. Ma Dukes had many hobbies, including painting, horseback riding, ballet, and an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Marva was most happy attending many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She became her son's #1 fan watching him participate on the Syracuse Express Semi-Pro Football Team. She enjoyed the Home Depot annual Christmas parties together with her daughter, Marnie. There will never be another "Ma Dukes" quite like her. She will be sadly missed .

She is survived by her two children: son Jay Michael Duncan, daughter Marnie (Sonny) Bigness all of Auburn; 11 grandchildren: Whitney, Shawna, Tara, Aaron, Cody, Lauren, Justin, Michael, Jeffrey, Brittany, Laydoris: mothers of her grandchildren: Debbie Eastman, Loretta Bovee, Sue Homick; several great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was recently predeceased by a daughter Joy Duncan and her husband Jay C. Duncan.

The family will greet any friends next Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2-3 p.m., with a service to begin at 3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the family to help offset any medical and funeral expenses, c/o Jay Michael Duncan, 90 North St., Schwartz Towers, #8I, Auburn, NY 13021.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 9, 2021.
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Marva from Walmart, she was always the nicest person. I´m so very sorry for your loss
Marcia Chalupnicki
Other
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry Mike and family Ma Dukes is awesome Lady God Bless
Raymond Decker
June 11, 2021
Marva was one of the best ladies I´ve ever met. Prayers to the family. Love you all.
Mary adams
June 10, 2021
So sorry for you loss. Marva was a very special person & will be missed by family & friends...may God be with you
Ruth & Gerald Bigness
Family
June 10, 2021
our sincere condolences to the family.....many nice memories of marva
the semples
June 10, 2021
My Condolences to the Duncan family, may God be with you all
Susan M Homick
June 9, 2021
We wish to express our deepest condolences to all of The Duncan family. May God always bless all of you.
Judy & Lynn Lepak
June 9, 2021
