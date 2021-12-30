Menu
Mary M. Antonucci
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home
14 Grand Street
Oneonta, NY

Mary M. Antonucci

May 24,1924 - Dec. 27, 2021

ONEONTA - Mary M. Antonucci of Country Club Road, Oneonta, NY died peacefully at Fox Nursing Home after a brief illness.

Born on May 24,1924, Mary was the second of seven children born to Konstanty and Julia (Sroczyk) Guszcza. She grew up in Auburn, NY. Her parents were Polish immigrants who taught her the importance of hard work and helping others.

In 1944, Mary joined the Women's Army Corps. She was stationed in Tampa, FL where she met and married Air Force Sergeant Frank R. Antonucci in 1946. Mary and Frank were both excellent dancers and enjoyed going dancing at parties and family weddings.

Frank remained in the Air Force and the family lived in Cleveland, OH; Auburn, NY; Munich and Wiesbaden, Germany before settling in Oneonta in 1955.

Mary was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She was active in the American Legion where she was Secretary/Treasurer.

Mary enjoyed traveling and playing cards with friends. She was a great cook known for her cheesecake, and who was always in search of the perfect pie crust. She was also an expert seamstress.

Mary was a loving mother to her son, Frank and daughter, Barbara Antonucci. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2006, and by brothers: Stanley, John, Joseph, Walter and Bernard Guszcza and sister, Victoria Kyrtak.

Mary is survived by her son, Frank Antonucci, Jr. (Mary Ellen) of Goodyear Lake; and daughter, Barbara Antonucci of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren: Donald Antonucci (Julie) of OR, Philip Antonucci (Christina) of VA and Jeremy Bickers of NC. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Katie Antonucci, C.J. Antonucci, Caroline Antonucci and Ariana Antonucci. She leaves several nieces and nephews including: Michael Schraeder, Susan Guszcza, Joseph G. Guszcza, Mary Ellen Guszcza, James Guszcza, Joseph C. Guszcza and George Guszcza.

A funeral mass at St. Mary's Church, Oneonta, and burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will take place in the Spring.

Donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Mary Church Food Pantry, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the Antonucci family.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
sounds like a good polish girl
john cool
January 1, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Your "veteran" mother lived 97 busy years. She served her country, helped run a family business and raised a wonderful family. She could not have had a more attentive and caring son. God bless her and your family.
Aubrey, Erin and Ed Syron
Family
December 31, 2021
Rest In Peace. Thank you for your service to our Country.
Patricia Taber
December 30, 2021
