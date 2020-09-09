Mary B. Muldoon

AUBURN - Mary B. Muldoon, 99, passed away September 5, 2020. Born in Auburn, NY, Mary was the daughter of William and Esther Pestell Burgess and was raised by her grandmother, Clara Pestell. Mrs. Muldoon was a graduate of Auburn East High School. During World War II, Mrs. Muldoon worked at ALCO and later worked for many years at Owasco Beverage Corporation. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Mrs. Muldoon is survived by her daughter Deborah (Richard) Hole, her seven grandchildren: Todd (Christine) Bodine, Kimberly (Ronald) Gomes, Amanda Bodine, Susan (Ned) Silhavy, Emily (Kristopher) Konrad, Brian (Kristen) Hole and Jeffrey (Ashley) Hole, her son-in-law Martin Raftery; her sister-in-law Celia Muldoon; 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband Francis Muldoon and by her daughter Diane Raftery.

There are no calling hours. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions in Mrs. Muldoon's name may be made to Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn, NY 13021, Finger Lakes Center for Living, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 or a preferred charity. The family would like to thank the staffs at Westminster Manor and Finger Lakes Center for Living for their professional and loving care.

