Mary Kathryn (Quill) Dopko

ARDEN, NC - Mary Kathryn (Quill) Dopko, 66, widow of John S. Dopko, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Arden, North Carolina. Mary was born in Auburn, New York, the fourth of nine children of the late Ralph P. Quill, and Anna (Salata) Quill.

Mary graduated from Saint Mary's School, Auburn High School, received an Associate's Degree from Cayuga Community College, and a Bachelor's Degree from Regents College. She worked at Cayuga Savings Bank for many years, as well as several financial institutions in the Asheville, North Carolina area. Mary was most recently employed with SanStone Health and Rehabilitation of Arden, North Carolina.

Mary is survived by her three sons: Jeff Dopko and his wife, Dana, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tim Dopko, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Greg Dopko, of Auburn, New York; her grandchildren: Kaia Whitson, Luca Dopko, Isabella Dopko, Shane Woodman, and Maggie Dopko. She is also survived by her sisters: Debra A. (Scott) Kelley of Warners, NY, Jacqueline (James) Gantz of Waterloo, NY, Tammy(Jim) Riester of Owasco, NY, Missy (Rick) Franceschelli of Cortland, NY; and brothers: Michael (Joan) Quill, and Matthew X. Quill of Auburn, NY. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean (Dopko) Zimmerman and her husband, Robert of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and her sisters-in-law: Diane Quill of Dallas, Georgia, and Helen Quill of Adairsville, Georgia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and numerous cousins.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers Ralph P. Quill II, and Mark A. Quill, Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Saint Mary's Church, Auburn. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, New York.

Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.

