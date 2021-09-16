Mary Ann (Barbaro) Dziuba

AUBURN - Mary Ann Dziuba, 75, of Auburn passed away peacefully Monday, September 13, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Antoinette (Ferri) Barbaro. She retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company in Syracuse after many years of service. Mary Ann enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially liked spending time on the computer, facebooking. She cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer (Jacob) Vroman of Auburn; a brother Anthony (Joyce) Barbaro of SC; an uncle Cosmo "Gus" (Charlotte) Barbaro; an aunt Marie Brennan; as well as two nephews; and several other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Frank J. Dziuba, Jr. in 2008.

A private entombment will be held in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.