Mary Ann Dziuba
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Mary Ann (Barbaro) Dziuba

AUBURN - Mary Ann Dziuba, 75, of Auburn passed away peacefully Monday, September 13, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Antoinette (Ferri) Barbaro. She retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company in Syracuse after many years of service. Mary Ann enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially liked spending time on the computer, facebooking. She cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer (Jacob) Vroman of Auburn; a brother Anthony (Joyce) Barbaro of SC; an uncle Cosmo "Gus" (Charlotte) Barbaro; an aunt Marie Brennan; as well as two nephews; and several other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Frank J. Dziuba, Jr. in 2008.

A private entombment will be held in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Jenn, I am so sorry of yours moms passing. I know when we worked together she was your world. She made the most beautiful alphabet baby blankets when we had kids. We all appreciated the fingerless gloves when we were at work. Prayers to you and your family. Love ya
Julie sherman
Work
September 26, 2021
My sincere condolences in the passing of Mary Ann. I knew Mary Ann when I was so much younger. She was a blessing to be around, had a wonderful sense of humor, and had many friends. She will be sorely missed. Prayers for Mary Ann and the family.
Sandy Feneck Hensley
September 23, 2021
Jenn so sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. So many fond memories of working with her. May she Rest In Peace
Toni Swale Coville
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about MaryAnn. Always remember her beautiful smile! You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ann(Milillo) &Felix Mucedola
Friend
September 19, 2021
I loved Mary Anne. We had alot of fun at work with her!
Nancy Hillman
Work
September 18, 2021
Jenny, I´m heartbroken to hear of your mom´s passing. She was one of my favorite co-workers. She was genuinely kind, had her way of "telling it like it is" without hurting anyone´s feelings. Passing by your house daily, I always look over and think about you both, kept saying I should stop & say hi. I guess we often think "we´ll do it tomorrow"... May God rest her beautiful soul.
Michelle Leone-Poole
September 18, 2021
Such a beautiful person. Her kindness and gentle nature will be be remembered forever. We miss you Maryanne.
Gordon and Tracy
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mary Ann. Our families spent a lot of time together, when we were small. We haven't seen each other for years. I'm sorry for your loss
Margaret A Gower
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results