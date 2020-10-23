Mary E. "Mimi" Hewitt

WEEDSPORT - Mary E. "Mimi" Hewitt 95, the wife of the late Charles Hewitt, formally of Centennial St., Weedsport, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her daughter's home in Spencerport, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cave Springs, GA to the late Albert and Addie Gillam Highfield, Mimi lived most of her life in Weedsport. Together with her late husband, this amazing couple were foster parents to more than 30 children. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but more than anything, Mimi cherished the time spent with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Charlene E. Martin and her husband Greg of Spencerport; two sons: Charles "Chip" Hewitt Jr. and his wife Elbia of Rochester and David A. Hewitt and his wife Barbara of Poplar Ridge; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately and conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be offered in the future at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To extend condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.