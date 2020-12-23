Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn

May 22, 1932 - Dec. 18, 2020

ELBRIDGE - Our hearts are heavy this holiday to share the passing of Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn. She went to be with our Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020 by natural causes while at Crouse Hospital. Mary, 88, was born May 22, 1932 at her family home in Port Byron.

She grew up in Port Byron and graduated from Port Byron High School Class of 1950. Mary had a family of seven children, all raised in Elbridge. Always surrounded by her family, she was a lady of many talents, but enjoyed creating cakes and assembling rosaries. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in North Syracuse, where she met her current husband.

Mary is survived by her husband Robert DeJohn; her children: James (Leah) Hayden, Mary (Bruce) Hayden-Blatchly, William (Heather) Hayden, John (Diane) Hayden, Kathleen (Dale) Wingood, Thomas (Rhonda) Hayden and Laura (David) Bates; her fourteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Surviving of her seven siblings are Edward Randolph, Helen Thompson, L. Mildred Biss and Daniel Randolph; and a large family of nieces and nephews, as well as a lifelong friend to Mary Prosser and Shirley Palen. Mary was predeceased by her husband Paul C. Hayden, her son David Hayden (Mary) and daughter in-law Sherrill Hayden (James).

A private service will be provided for her immediate family this December. In the spring of 2021, it is our hope to celebrate her life with a memorial to include all those she touched throughout her years. The family would also like to share their gratitude for the compassion and care Mary received at Crouse Hospital ICU. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to:

Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or

https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bush Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the entire Hayden family. Fond memories of Aunt Mary will always remain in my heart.
fran panek (Christin)
Family
January 27, 2021
Aunt Mary has always held a special place in our hearts. We are sad to learn of her passing. May you comfort each other.
Mary Kay LaMacchia
Family
January 26, 2021
I knew Mary and the Hayden family since the time I was five and close friends with her son Bill, But I was welcomed into the family by Mary and all the siblings whenever I spent time with them. She exuded such a positive and warm spirit that will continue to last in all those that she touched. Blessed to have crossed paths.
Dale Howe
Friend
January 26, 2021
Our hearts are sadden to hear of Mary´s passing. She will always hold a special place in our heart. My mother will be lost without her best friend. I have such fond memories of her that one will never forget. Thinking of all of you! Our sincere condolences.
Eileen and Rodney Derevenko
December 25, 2020
What a truly remarkable woman Mary was. We were so blessed to know her. She will be greatly missed. With deepest sympathies.
Brenda & Daniel Barbaglia
Friend
December 24, 2020
Mary was just a special person. What a shock to hear about her passing. I always looked forward to seeing her at family events with my Uncle Bob. My heart breaks for my Uncle Bob, who loved her so much. My condolences to her wonderful family.
Don DeJohn
December 22, 2020
Dear Hayden Family,

So very sorry to learn of your mom's passing. It is difficult to say goodbye but as you well know, the many wonderful memories will take her place on earth. We were so blessed to have been family friends all of these years and, I (we) too, have many memories of your mom and your family. She had an infectious smile and laugh matched by a fiery spunk (and she made great cakes!).

Love to all. God Bless.

Myra, John, Elena, Scott and Maggie Madden
Steve, Sandy, Warren, Reamer and Doug Fiester
Myra Madden
Friend
December 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear the passing of Mrs. Hayden-Dejohn. I used to hang out with the family (Kathy) in high school. She was one of the nicest lady I knew! She was firm but fun. She always smiled and when I would run into her over the years she always stopped to talk and catch up on her kids! She loved them unconditionally. Rest In Peace. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Old friend,
Brenda (Smith) Bader
Brenda Bader
Friend
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results