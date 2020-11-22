Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary J. Hansen

Mary J. Hansen

AUBURN - Mary J. Hansen, "Nana", 69, of Auburn passed away on November 20, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born and raised in Auburn. The daughter of the late Theodore and Irene Marquart. Mary graduated from Mount Carmel High School and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. She retired from TRW in Auburn.

Mary is survived by her husband Robert; they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage next July. She is also survived by her son, Thomas (Dawn); daughter, Wendy Churchill; grandchildren: Katie and Jake Hansen, Jozalyn and Braelyn Churchill; siblings: Edward Marquart, Thomas Marquart, Teresa (Gary) Tanner; brother in law, Michael Withers; sister in law, Kathy Hansen; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister Karen Withers.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4-7 PM at White Chapel Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechaplefh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Terry and family, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.
Frank Fiore
November 22, 2020
There are no words to express the shock we felt when we heard yesterday. Can´t help remembering all the wonderful times we have shared. I think we have been friends for about 45yrs. You have our deepest sympathy prayers and love at this so very sad time. Our love goes out to all of you. God Bless.
Judy & Ted
November 22, 2020
Bob, Tom, Wendy and family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Sincere condolences during this difficult time. Mary Jean was such a wonderful person and will be truly missed.
Michael Farrelly
November 22, 2020