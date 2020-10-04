Mary Lou (Sarnicola) Kincaid

Oct. 5, 1936 - Sept. 25, 2020

BOCA RATON, FL - Mary Lou (Sarnicola) Kincaid of Boca Raton Florida passed away on September 25, 2020.

She was born on October 5, 1936 to Louise Shaw Ellison (Raymond) and raised in Auburn, NY. Mary Lou graduated from Central High School Class of 1954.

She was a devoted mother to her children and devoted grandmother to her two grandchildren

Mary Lou was predeceased by her mother Louse Ellison, her son Nicholas Sarnicola, beloved daughter Karen Sarnicola.

She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Monaghan of Boca Raton, Florida, Patricia Sarnicola of Ithaca, NY and her son James Sarnicola of Syracuse, NY; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Maggie Driscoll-Gabak (Matt) of Boston, MA and Jacob Driscoll of Auburn.

Grave Side Services will be held for Mary Lou , her son Nicholas and her daughter Karen, at St Joseph Cemetery on 11am Saturday, October 10, 2020 with the Reverend James Enright officiating. As per guidelines a face mask and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.