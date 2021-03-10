Menu
Mary Ann Alger Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Mary Ann (Vivenzio) Alger Martin

SENNETT - Mary Ann (Alger) Martin, 81 of Sennett, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 6, 2021 at her home. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Vivenzio and had been a lifelong resident.

Mary Ann had been employed for numerous years by the United Way in Auburn. She enjoyed swimming and getting together with family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Ann M. Alger, Donald W. Alger and Alan P. Alger; step children: Jacqueline Gerding, Suzanne Dolezal, William Martin, Elaine Martin, Paul Martin; her sister Marlene (William) Jacobs; brother Agustino "Gus" Vivenzio; beloved son-in-law, Fred Harbin; and grandson Sam Harbin; as well as several special nieces, nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was recently predeceased by her husband William Martin, her first husband Donald Alger and siblings, Joseph Vivenzio, Ida Rooker, and Teresa Ashmore.

A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Friday morning, March 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mary Ann's Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Springtime.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Mozaic.org

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Mozaic.org


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry about Mary Ann's passing. She was a sweetheart and a wonderful neighbor. She always welcomed my dog into the house for a treat while we chatted. She will be missed.
Joelle Cabal Vitale
March 18, 2021
So sorry to see your Mom passed Donnie. I still remember her after all these years. I just lost my sweet mother in January. And life goes on, I just wish it would stop for these times, just to get a grip again and be able to move on. But life keeps going regardless. And we have to change and adapt to new surroundings (even though they are the same they are now different) when the ones that were our love and support disappear from our world. Be well and I am thinking of you if you ever see this.
Nancy Kustyn
March 15, 2021
Mary Ann was a fantastic neighbor and friend, always quietly doing something for someone. I will miss our early morning coffee chats and her easy laughter. Godspeed to her.
David Hyland
March 14, 2021
Dick and I are still in Florida and will not be able to attend services for Mary Ann and Bill. We extend our deepest condolences to the families . They will be missed in the Auburn community. Rest In Peace Bill and Mary Ann.
Mary Ann and Dick Dickson
March 14, 2021
Mary Ann was one of those rare people that was an up front and honest person, she was truly a breath of fresh air...rest in peace
Susan Spaide
March 12, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that Mary Ann and Bill have passed away! We are in Florida for the winter and will not be able to attend the services or the mass, but they are in our prayers as are their children. RIP.
Thomas and Rosanne (Vivenzio) Agati
March 11, 2021
Mary Ann was my neighbor and was my strength when I became a new mom. I will always be thankful for her advice and friendship. Saw her at garage sales every summer and we would catch up. Rest in peace dear friend
Nancy Longway
March 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.
Shari Delaney
March 11, 2021
My sincere sympathy to MaryAnn´s family.
Rita Vivenzio Harper
March 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy to MaryAnns family and friends. She was a great lady, we worked together and she was my Matron of Honor. May everyone´s memories of her, help keep her in our thoughts.
Faye Densley Marion
March 10, 2021
