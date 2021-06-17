Menu
Mary L. Millier
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Mary L. (Sumislawski) Millier

Dec. 12, 1922 - June 10, 2021

MORRISTOWN, TN - Mary L. (Sumislawski) Millier, age 98, of Morristown, TN, formerly of Ithaca, NY, went home to our Lord on June 10, 2021 after a long and enviable life.

Mary was born at home in Auburn, NY. She was one of six children. Mary's parents set her near the oven to keep her warm, as Mary was a preemie weighing just 2 pounds. Mary graduated summa cum laude from high school and married William F. Millier in 1947. They enjoyed 54 wonderful years together.

Mary is survived by her four children: William (Kathy Thode), Kay (Rex Berntsson), Barbara, and John (Kathleen Dunham); grandsons: Andrew (Hanna Duhaime), Robert, and John Millier; and great grandsons: Sawyer James and William Finley Millier. Mary was predeceased by her husband, William, as well as all of her siblings.

Mary and Bill were among the founding members of St. Catherine's of Siena Catholic Church in Ithaca. In lieu of flowers Mary wished that contributions be made to the church at 309 Siena Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850.

A private Mass and interment will be held at a later date with family.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest condolences to the family. What a wonderful person she was and a great partner to her husband William(Bill).
Gerald Rehkugler
Friend
June 17, 2021
