Mary Pelc
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Mary H. Pelc

Mar. 9, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Mary Pelc, 69, of Weedsport, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at home, with her family by her side. Mary was born in Pensacola, FL March 9, 1951, the daughter of the late Henry Noga and Ruby Dunaway Noga.

She was a retired employee of Walmart, Auburn. Mary was involved with her Church St. Hyacinth's Church where she was a life member.

Mary was a quilter. She made quilts to communicate her love for her family, and she made quilts of Valor that was donated to the local veterans. Mary loved the time she spent with her husband, family, and friends camping all across New York State. She found joy in playing dice and dominoes with her family, including her mother and aunts.

Mary and her husband took pleasure in listening to live bands at local businesses and fairs, especially their favorite band Infinity. Spending quality time with family is something she will always be remember for.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Richard Pelc; sons: Rick and Shawn Pelc; mother Ruby; brothers: David (Elizabeth) Noga and Andrew (Nancy) Noga; sister–in-law Santa Pelc; niece and nephews; two great nieces; and her beloved dog Sadie.

She was predeceased by her father Henry (Hank) Noga, grandparents Myrtle and Hiram Dunaway, Stella and Walter Pelc, Helen Mary Noga and brother-in-law Walter Pelc, Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Hyacinth Church on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. a calling hour will start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made out to Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Drive. Auburn, NY in memory of Mary Pelc.

The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to Kathy Bergan and the entire staff of Hospice of the Finger Lakes for their outstanding care.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.


Published by The Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Hyacinth Church
NY
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Hyacinth Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
With sincere sympathy, So sorry for your loss . Mary was a wonderful person , I will never forget all the fun time we all shared at Wal Mart. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your love one.
Nancy St Claire
December 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Mary. I worked with Mary at Walmart, she will be missed.
Carol Thurston
December 11, 2020
RIchie, so sorry for your loss. She was a very special lady.
Donn & Barbara Dixon
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear this.. I love you Mary always and you are one of the kindest .. most loving .. friendly.. strong.. beautiful woman I have had the pleasure to call a friend. Rest In Peace love you always an forever
Pamela Campbell
December 11, 2020
I worked with Mary at Walmart. She was such a joy to be with. So very sorry for your loss.
Marilyn A Harris
December 11, 2020
I worked at Wal-Mart a very short time when they were setting up years ago. Always enjoyed seeing Mary there when I shopped after I left. RIP Mary.
Barb Colvin
December 11, 2020
