Mary H. Pelc

Mar. 9, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Mary Pelc, 69, of Weedsport, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at home, with her family by her side. Mary was born in Pensacola, FL March 9, 1951, the daughter of the late Henry Noga and Ruby Dunaway Noga.

She was a retired employee of Walmart, Auburn. Mary was involved with her Church St. Hyacinth's Church where she was a life member.

Mary was a quilter. She made quilts to communicate her love for her family, and she made quilts of Valor that was donated to the local veterans. Mary loved the time she spent with her husband, family, and friends camping all across New York State. She found joy in playing dice and dominoes with her family, including her mother and aunts.

Mary and her husband took pleasure in listening to live bands at local businesses and fairs, especially their favorite band Infinity. Spending quality time with family is something she will always be remember for.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Richard Pelc; sons: Rick and Shawn Pelc; mother Ruby; brothers: David (Elizabeth) Noga and Andrew (Nancy) Noga; sister–in-law Santa Pelc; niece and nephews; two great nieces; and her beloved dog Sadie.

She was predeceased by her father Henry (Hank) Noga, grandparents Myrtle and Hiram Dunaway, Stella and Walter Pelc, Helen Mary Noga and brother-in-law Walter Pelc, Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Hyacinth Church on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. a calling hour will start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made out to Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Drive. Auburn, NY in memory of Mary Pelc.

The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to Kathy Bergan and the entire staff of Hospice of the Finger Lakes for their outstanding care.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.