Mary Margaret Radloff

May 24, 1925 - Jan. 14, 2021

AURORA - Mary Margaret Radloff passed away on January 14, 2021 at the age of 95. She spent her final days surrounded by her children.

Mary was born on May 24, 1925 in Melrose Park, IL to Gus and Eunice (Eddings) Petroplus. She was married to the love of her life, Henry William Radloff, Jr. in 1947. They lived in Chicago, IL, Parkville, MO and relocated to Aurora, NY in 1966. He predeceased her in 1970.

Mary earned her BA in English from Elmhurst College and her MS in Reading from SUNY Cortland. She dedicated her professional career to teaching, specializing in reading, and retired from Union Springs Central School. Some of her proudest moments were seeing her students succeed.

She was active in the New York State Retired Teachers' Association serving for many years in various officer roles with the Central Zone. She was a published author, contributing stories and poems to children's magazines and early reading primers. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children: Barbara Hansen (Steven), Ellen Radloff (James Pandossi), and Eric Radloff (Julie Droste); her grandchildren: Rebecca Dugan, Bailey (Dugan)(William Theriault), Samuel and Joshua Pandossi; and her great granddaughter Sierra Theriault.

Please join the family in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Scipioville Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made to the King Ferry Food Pantry, PO Box 242, King Ferry, NY 13081 or to the scholarship fund of your choice.