Mary Pamela (Walton) Sullivan

Oct. 10, 1941 - June 16, 2021

SKANEATELES - Mary Pamela (Walton) Sullivan, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, NY. She lived most of her life in Skaneateles.

Mary was born on October 10, 1941, in Auburn, NY to David Thomas Walton and Aurelle (Wagner) Walton. She was their first daughter and the third of what would be eleven children in the Walton family. Mary grew up in Skaneateles Falls, attending Elbridge Central School and graduating from Mount Carmel High in 1959. In school, Mary enjoyed cheerleading and handwork classes such as embroidery.

In 1960, the Walton family moved to a home on West Lake Road in Mandana. Skaneateles Lake would be the backdrop for more than two decades of family fun for the siblings and their children. Mary got her first job as a teller at the First Trust Bank in the Village. Later she was employed by Lemoyne College as secretary to the Director of Financial Aid.

In the summer of 1967, Mary and her sister Elizabeth traveled to Newport, RI to work at beautiful Shamrock Cliff Resort. Mary met William Sullivan and they married in 1968. They lived in Newport and had three daughters: Catherine, Brooke, and Monica.

Mary returned with her girls to Skaneateles where she found strength in raising them, passing on her strong Catholic faith and loving them unconditionally and without reservation. She often expressed how proud she was of them and how much they were loved.

A homemaker first, Mary also attended some classes at Auburn Community College and volunteered at the John D. Barrow Art Gallery in the Skaneateles Library. She enjoyed walking in the village, meeting friends at the Bakery, and attending prayer group at St. Mary's of the Lake Church. She loved family gatherings and being with all her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her three daughters: Catherine Sullivan (Joshua McPhail) of Tenants Harbor, ME; Brooke Langford (Matt) of Skaneateles; and Monica Bracken (Michael) of Saratoga Springs; her nine grandchildren: Elijah (Daiana), Adeline, Matthias, and Josiah McPhail, Wyatt, Caleb, and India Langford and Basil and Spencer Bracken; and two great-grandchildren: Kevellyn Silva and Noah McPhail.

Mary is also survived by seven siblings: John Walton (Sue), Elizabeth Zebley (Barry), Anna Walton, Aurelle Rath (Jerry), Linus Walton (Kathy), Frank Walton (Debbie), and Sheila Walton (Moshe Toledo); sisters-in-law: Carol Walton, Kathy Cooley, and Suzi Tucker; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and brothers: Peter Walton, David Walton, Jr. and Bart Walton and nephew Jason Walton.

A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Reverend Richard B. Dunn will officiate. Following the mass, a burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn. A reception for family and friends will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to S.A.V.E.S. (Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services), 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles, NY 13152. To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living.