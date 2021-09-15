Maryann E. Defendorf

SPRINGPORT - Maryann E. Defendorf, 63, of Springport, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lashway) Hewitt.

Maryann loved her children, grandchildren and would do anything for a perfect stranger. She also enjoyed traveling and being adventurous. Her parties were epic and night time pranks with shaving cream will never be forgotten. Maryann at times would be in the mood to go mudding in the backyard with her Dodge Intrepid covering it from top to bottom and later ask how it got that dirty. Maryann was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Montezuma and member of the Calimeri Veteran's Post of Auburn.

She is survived by her husband Kent Defendorf; longtime partner Jonathan Kyle; children: Leon Defendorf and his wife Heather, Patricia Dymock and her husband Harold; Paula Baly; nine grandchildren: Lexy, Cameron, Carollynn, Kylee, Anysia-bellia, Alicia, Collin, Tondrick, Jr. and Lilliana; siblings: Becky, Robin, Dana, Jerry; dogs: Aspen and Magie. In addition to her parents, Maryann was predeceased by her aunt Genevieve Burk.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Springport. Per the family's request masks will be required for the visitation and service.

Condolence cards or gifts may be sent to Brew Funeral Home in care of the Defendorf Family.