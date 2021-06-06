MaryAnn O'Toole Maywalt

Oct. 17, 1933 - June 1, 2021

AUBURN - MaryAnn (Murphy) O'Toole Maywalt passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. She was 87 years young. Though she left us unexpectedly, she brightened the world and touched the hearts of many while she was here with her charm, grace, and friendship.

MaryAnn was born in Elmira, NY on October 17, 1933. She spent her formative years in several New York State locations including Fort Ann, Dannemora, and Comstock as her father was promoted through leadership roles within the New York State Department of Corrections, eventually settling in Auburn where he retired as Warden of Auburn Prison in 1963. Although she lived in many places, she always thought of Auburn as home. MaryAnn graduated from Holy Family High School in 1952 where she made several lifelong friends.

She was a long-time resident of Skaneateles and Baldwinsville, NY before returning to Auburn in 2017 where she enjoyed the company of her family and many friends. She loved golf, traveling, watching the sunset, and a quiet visit or a rousing party.

She was blessed with, and predeceased by, two great loves; William L. "Bill" O'Toole in 1982 and John F. "Jack" Maywalt in 2016; as well as her parents Robert E. and Margaret R. Murphy (nee Larkin), and brother Michael L. Murphy.

MaryAnn is survived by her children: Thomas J. (Cathy) O'Toole of Owasco, NY; Molly (Dan) Mahoney of Auburn, NY; Michael J. (Melanie) O'Toole of Warrenton, VA and Kathleen (Tim) McKenzie of Amherst, NY; her sister Catherine Lavarnway; twin brother Thomas F. (Barbara) Murphy; sister-in-law Janice Murphy; sister-in-law Joyce Pastore; brother-in-law David H. (Cindy) Maywalt; and brother-in-law Timothy E. (Mary) Maywalt; and many much-loved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and even great-grand nieces and nephews.

MaryAnn was always grateful for the love and support of Jack's children: Sheila (Carmen) Perrotti; Martha (Rich) Maywalt-Decker; Sarah Maywalt; and Michael F. (Lynda) Maywalt.

Her greatest joy in life was her 15 grandchildren. She reveled in their accomplishments and was the biggest cheerleader for: Connor (Hilary), Elizabeth (Henry), Emily (Aidan), Collin (Melissa), Jack, Laura, Mary, Maeve, Bridey, Joey, Michael (Sara), Jayne (Mark), Michael, Daniel, and Claire; and was a beloved "GG" to seven great-grandchildren: Declan, Finn, Lily, Leo, Siena, Donny, and Vinny.

In a final act of selfless giving, MaryAnn will support the SUNY Upstate Medical University's Anatomical Gift Program.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY, 13021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthew House, Inc., 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY, 13021 or the American Legion Post 239, 3808 Jordan Rd., Skaneateles, NY 13152.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.