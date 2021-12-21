Menu
Maureen D. Reed-McKeon
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Maureen D. Reed-McKeon

Jan. 21, 1955 – Dec. 17, 2021

AUBURN - Maureen D. Reed-McKeon, 66, of Auburn, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at Matthew House, following a brief illness. Maureen was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Harry and Eugenia (Yaworsky) Desmond. She attended Auburn schools, and received her Associates Degree from Cayuga Community College. She was employed by the Auburn Enlarged City School District from more than twenty years. She then worked at the Booker T. Washington Center for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband David McKeon; and her children: Meghan (David) Cashin of LeRoy, NY, and her son Jason (Sarah) Reed of Raleigh, NC; also surviving are her grandchildren: Leah, Ben and Nicholas Cashin, Stella and Maddison Reed; her brother William (Kathleen) Desmond of Winter Haven, FL; a niece, nephew, and several cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband Gordon "Butch" Reed in 2011.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial which will be 10:00 AM Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Holy Family Church. The wearing of masks is required. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Contributions in Maureen's memory can be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hospice, Matthew House, and Auburn Community Hospital for the loving care they gave to Maureen.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
NY
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
I just learned of Maureen's passing while reviewing the BTWCC FB page. I had the pleasure of getting to know Maureen when I worked with ACRHealth. BTWCC provided an office for me/my program. In a situation that could have been incredibly awkward, Maureen made me feel welcome. She greeted me with a smile, offered support when needed, and was nothing but pleasant. To her family, I am sorry for your loss.
Lori Perrault
January 17, 2022
David and family, I am so very sorry to read of the loss of your wife and mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Beth Klein
Beth Klein
December 26, 2021
May Choirs of Angels Sing Thee To Thy Rest and the Lord Give You Everlasting Peace, Maureen. +
Marcia Hruby
Friend
December 22, 2021
Maryann Coyne Dec
December 21, 2021
