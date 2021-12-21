Maureen D. Reed-McKeon

Jan. 21, 1955 – Dec. 17, 2021

AUBURN - Maureen D. Reed-McKeon, 66, of Auburn, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at Matthew House, following a brief illness. Maureen was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Harry and Eugenia (Yaworsky) Desmond. She attended Auburn schools, and received her Associates Degree from Cayuga Community College. She was employed by the Auburn Enlarged City School District from more than twenty years. She then worked at the Booker T. Washington Center for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband David McKeon; and her children: Meghan (David) Cashin of LeRoy, NY, and her son Jason (Sarah) Reed of Raleigh, NC; also surviving are her grandchildren: Leah, Ben and Nicholas Cashin, Stella and Maddison Reed; her brother William (Kathleen) Desmond of Winter Haven, FL; a niece, nephew, and several cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband Gordon "Butch" Reed in 2011.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial which will be 10:00 AM Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Holy Family Church. The wearing of masks is required. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Contributions in Maureen's memory can be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hospice, Matthew House, and Auburn Community Hospital for the loving care they gave to Maureen.

