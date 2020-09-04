Melinda Mary Gleason

May 14, 1941 - Sept. 1, 2020

AUBURN, NY - Melinda M. Gleason, 79, a lifelong resident of Auburn, New York passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020 in the comfort of Matthew House, Auburn.

Melinda was a retired fifty year employee of Auburn Community Hospital. During her retirement she continued as a volunteer at the Hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living, as long as her health permitted. She loved helping others, especially if you were ill.

A lifelong member of Holy Family Church, Melinda enjoyed all Syracuse University sports and rarely missed a football or basketball game, only to help a friend.

She is survived by several cousins. She was pre deceased by her parents William and Rose Calecibetta Gleason and brother William Gleason, Jr.

A Grave side Service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at St Joseph's Cemetery with the Reverend John Gathenya, Pastor of Holy Family Church as the celebrant. Memorials may be remembered to Finger Lakes Center for Living Activity Fund, 20 Park Avenue, Auburn NY 13021

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St Auburn NY 13021