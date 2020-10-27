Melissa A. Sheils, "Mimi"

Feb. 11, 1976 - Oct. 23, 2020

GENOA - Melissa A. Sheils, "Mimi", 44, of Genoa, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. She died way too soon.

Missy was born February 11, 1976 in Ithaca, a daughter of Daniel C. and Vicki (Turo) Sheils of Genoa, who survive her. A graduate of the SCCS Class of 1995, Mimi was an in-home daycare provider for 13 years and was loved by all of her children. She loved crafts, gardening, baking, cooking, and her "fur babies".

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband and the love of her life for 23 years, Carl W. Corey, Jr.; a son, Kalib Sheils, at home; a sister, Lynn Sheils of Genoa; her nephew, Dalton; niece, Alanda (Rob); mother-in-law, Nancy Corey of Auburn; and her dear friend, Mary Ferro. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Daniel Sheils in 1998.

A private graveside service will be held in West Genoa Cemetery in King Ferry.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Wednesday, October 28 from 3-6 PM. Face coverings and Covid social distancing rules will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Genoa Fire Dept., PO Box 82, Genoa, NY 13071. "Love you more!"