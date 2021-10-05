Menu
Merrill C. Badman
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Merrill C. Badman

OWASCO - Merrill C. Badman, 95, of Owasco, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Auburn, NY to the late Arthur and May (Barron) Badman, he was a graduate of Moravia Central High School. He was a territory sales manager for Oliver/White Motor Corporation and Long Manufacturing, before starting the family business of Merrill Badman, Inc.

He was a member of the Owasco Reformed Church serving as Deacon, Elder and Sunday School Teacher, as well as a member of the RCA General Synod Exec Committee. He served as Owasco Town Judge and Supervisor, and volunteered with Big Brothers, and SCORE. He belonged to Hart Parr/Oliver Collector and NY Farm Equipment Dealer Assns.

Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his wives: Helen (Hole) Badman and Hazel (Clingerman) Badman and his brothers: Claude and Earl Badman. He is survived by his beloved daughter Rebecca Badman (Geoffrey Gilman); grandson Nathaniel Gilman (Kayla); brother Meredith Badman (Katie); and sister-in-law Bernice Badman; numerous other in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Services for Merrill will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Owasco Reformed Church with calling hours from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Merrill's memory to Owasco Reformed Church, American Heart Association, and Auburn Salvation Army.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Owasco Reformed Church
NY
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Owasco Reformed Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences. Merrill was one of the finest men I have known. He was a major influence on me growing up. He was a beacon for so many of us. He will be missed.
Tim Hewitt
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dear Becky & Nate, So sorry for your loss. Merrill always beamed when he spoke of either of you! I´m happy for that I was able to work with him and Hazel and to call him a friend. Please let me know how I can help you. Sincerely, Jim
Jim McQuiggan
October 5, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 5, 2021
Becky, so sorry to hear about your dad. He was one in a million! Whenever I would "run" into him he always had a hug and smile for me. Condolences.
Jennifer (Turose) Turner
Friend
October 5, 2021
