Michael J. Becker

Nov. 24, 1952 – June 9, 2021

AUBURN - Michael Joseph "Mike" Becker, 68, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike battled with several serious medical issues over the last decade and, despite the challenges, he always displayed tremendous courage and determination to keep going with a smile. Mike remained strong and fought a good fight right up until his soul left this earth.

Mike was born in Auburn to the late Mary E. "Chuz" and John "Jack" Becker. He was raised in the beautiful lakeside Village of Union Springs and was a graduate of Union Springs Central School where he was a star athlete on the high school basketball and baseball teams.

Mike was a true patriot and took great pride in being a founding member of the Sons of The American Legion Chapter at the Walter T. Conley American Legion Post #1107, in Union Springs. He loved telling stories about the early years of the SAL Chapter with the younger sons and they would always compare membership cards when the new ones came in. Mike was always proud that his card had the most years on it! Mike's Irish Heritage was also a big part of his life; he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn where he spent a lot of time in recent years developing new friendships and rekindling old ones.

Mike lived in Cayuga County for most of his life apart from a nine-year period when he and his wife relocated to South Carolina. After moving back to the Finger Lakes area in 2006 to be closer to family, Mike and Becky enjoyed working on home improvement projects together and loved spoiling and spending time with their beloved dogs Sophie and Rooney (and the late Beethoven, Molly and Oscar).

Most of Mike's adult life was dedicated to his trade as a skilled Union Pressman. He worked for most of his career at Finger Lakes Press in Auburn, spent time at WC Printing & Graphics in South Carolina and did a short stint with Syracuse Litho before retirement. Mike's example of dedication to his trade and his work ethic were traits greatly admired by his children and all who knew him.

Mike was a huge fan of the Yankees, Syracuse Basketball and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He played league softball for many years in the Auburn area as a first baseman and enjoyed playing golf until injuries forced him to retire from playing sports.

Mike is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rebecca Becker of Fleming; children: Susan Becker (Andrew Clark) of Camillus, Traci Becker of Auburn, Tara (Larry) Hand of Union Springs and Toni (Mark) Vella of Camillus; six grandchildren: Aiden Jacobs of Auburn, Morgan and Anna Hand of Union Springs and Gabrielle, Preston and Becca Vella of Camillus; sisters: M. Catherine Becker and her husband Ken Scofield of Union Springs, Patricia Becker and Barbara (Greg) Griffin of FL; mother-in-law, Jeannette Grant; brothers and sisters-in-law: Judy Fisher, Rusty (Laurie) Grant, Debra Lader, Lori Shiels, Gary (Patti) Grant and Kelly (Vince) Konecny; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Mary E. "Chuz" and John "Jack" Becker; brother, John J. Becker, Jr.; sister, Joan Becker Rozelle; father-in-law, Leland Grant; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Mounds and Robin Barr; brother-in-law Randy Shiels and niece Tracy Herrick.

Mike will be honored in a small private service with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mike to the Sons of The American Legion Post #1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160.

