Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael E. Bell
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Michael E. Bell

MORAVIA - Michael E. Bell, 55, of Moravia passed away Thursday, December 3rd 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Michael worked for the New York State Department of Corrections for 25 years and was a volunteer firefighter in Moravia. He was a kind and helpful neighbor who enjoyed everything outdoorsy, woodworking, and cooking for anyone around him.

He is survived by his two children: Alissa (24) and Josh (21) Bell, who he was incredibly proud of. He is also survived by his siblings: Robin Houghmaster, Richard Bell, Cheryl Kemp, Cindy Marsh, Lisa Allen, and Tommy Bell.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn and are incomplete at this time. Please inquire at

whitechapelfh.com for further arrangement information and to extend condolences to Michael's family.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Michael you will always be remembered for your kindness. You will be missed .
Pamela wagner
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results