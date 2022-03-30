Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael J. "Inky" Goyette
FUNERAL HOME
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St.
Cato, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
Send Flowers

Michael "Inky" J. Goyette

CATO - Michael "Inky" J. Goyette, 65, of Cato, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late Henry J. Goyette, and Arelene F. (Root) Goyette.

He enjoyed barbecuing, gardening, and being outdoors. Prior to retirement he was a tree trimmer for IBEW local 1249.

Survived by his daughter, Amber (Joshua) Dean of Cato; sons: Joshua (Nicole) Goyette of Cato, and Ryan (Amber Van Luven) Goyette of Throop; brothers: Gary Goyette of Cato, Mark (Lauri) Goyette of FL, Tom (Sharon) Goyette of Cato, and Jerry (Lauri) Goyette of Cato; sister, Terri (Russ) Berkeley of Binghamton; grandchildren: Brayden, Tyler, and Delanie Goyette; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with military honors at 1:00 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Family and friends are invited to the Cato American Legion following military honors. www.catoredcreek.com



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY
Apr
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. I used to run into Mike occasionally around town. Good guy. We had some laughs over a couple things from the past.
George Devendorf
Friend
March 29, 2022
Mike was a great man with a huge heart! He will be missed dearly.
Joshua Dean
Family
March 29, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results