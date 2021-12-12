Menu
Michael Demetrius Homick
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Michael Demetrius Homick

AUBURN - Michael Demetrius Homick of Auburn, NY age 81, was receieved by his Lord on December 9, 2021.

He was pre-deceased by his father and mother, John and Mary Homick, wife, Janet and brothers: Fritz and Deacon Willis.

He is survived by sister, Helen Noz (John), sons: Marty (Taryn), Matthew (Lisa Giannone), Mickey and Marc Homick, grandsons: Mitchell and Miles Homick, his loving friend, Leanne Liberatore and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike was a successful businessman his entire life and with his family, co-owned Homick's Mens Apparel for many years. He leaves a legacy of honesty, integrity and a deep faith and trust in Our Lord. He cared deeply about everyone and everything. He was passionate about his family and his country. His memory will be cherished forever.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated this Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Church in Jordan, NY with a reception in Marian Hall to immediately follow the Mass, where the family will greet any friends or relatives.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
Jordan, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our families go back so many years. Many happy memories of the Homick family, shopping at the store. Sorry for you loss.
Diane Behuniak Howser
Friend
December 23, 2021
We were so sad to hear of Mike's passing. He and his family were so important to us in my younger years in the neighborhood. Any visits to his store made one feel like royalty. You were treated like gold and walked out feeling like you were truly wearing or gifting something special. Thank you for your dedication to your family, the community, and many lives. Our thoughts are with your family today and always. God bless you all in this sad time of transition. Love in Christ, Russell, Rebecca, and Raymond
Rebecca (Michelle) Burroughs-Eagle (Van Scoyk) and Family
Friend
December 19, 2021
Mike was genuinely nice guy; always upbeat. So many years ago he and Janet would come into the Italia Rex for dinner.
Tom Adessa
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was a great guy. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ann and Felix Mucedola and Sons
Friend
December 12, 2021
Helen...and fellow family...Mike and those in partnership at the Homick´s business we´re part of the growing up of young guys for a long time. I have memories covering many of those years...and each of the family members. Mike and his family were prominent in the lives of people in and outside of the Auburn area. I am sure Mike is in the thoughts of all due to his and their remarkable personalities. Mike now joins his parents and brothers as well as so many others in the Heaven we all believe in and pray for. My prayers go out to him and to all who mourn his loss. All who read of his leaving this temporary life and traveling into eternal life are now sending their prayers for him and for all friends and family. God Bless, Mike...Trust God.
Bill wade
December 12, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Michael Homick.
Dave Molloy
Work
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Homick family.
Jo Anne Charles
December 12, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. His kindness and compassion will always be the way I remember him. Thoughts and prayers to all during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace
Diane Sinicropi
December 12, 2021
