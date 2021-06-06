Menu
Michael J. St. Martin
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Michael J. St. Martin

AUBURN - Michael J. St. Martin, 33, of Auburn passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Surviving are his son Ethan M. St. Martin; his parents Stephen St. Martin and Christine St. Martin; two sisters: Sarah Clarcq and Emiley St. Martin; four brothers: Stephen St. Martin, Jr., Joshua St. Martin, Matthew St. Martin and Jeremy St. Martin; paternal grandmother Rose Ann Barnett; and maternal grandmother Dianne Szczupakowski.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge. Private graveside services will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. Contributions may be made in care of Matthew St. Martin, Esq., 605 Mason St., Newark, NY 14513 to establish a trust fund to benefit Ethan.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St., Elbridge, NY
Bush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deedra and Aj Clum
Friend
June 7, 2021
your beautiful infectious smile will be missed thankyou for the memories we love you always
auntie barbara and uncle ken
Family
June 6, 2021
