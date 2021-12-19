Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael A. Molloy
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Michael A. Molloy

July 24, 1961 - Dec. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Michael A. Molloy, 60, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Ilion, NY July 24, 1961, Michael was an Auburn High School Graduate, earned his Associate Degree from Cayuga Community College and ITT Technical Institute. He was employed and retired as a Correction Officer having worked at Sing Sing, Attica and Auburn Prisons. Michael was a member of the Erie Canal Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons, Weedsport, enjoyed video games, Sherlock Holmes, juggling and loved being a full-time grandpa.

He is survived by one daughter Elizabeth Molloy of Auburn; two sons: Seth Molloy and Ian Molloy, both of Auburn; step-daughters Melissa Panek of Auburn and SammerJean Bean of Sterling; step-sons Marcus and Tim Gaffney, both of Auburn; two sisters: Bonnie Bent of Auburn and Lori Bent Alles of LA; three brothers: Christopher, Shaun and Bradley Molloy, all of Auburn; 14 grandchildren: Kronous, Lilly, Raiden, Elliott, Andrew, Oden, Samuel, Briel, Georgi, Ruth, Riley, Ryan, Arurie and Becca; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Michael will be offered Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Masonic Center, 2803 State Rt. 31, Weedsport. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael to the Masonic Lodge, Weedsport or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.