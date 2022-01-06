Menu
Michael J. "Duke" Pagano
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Michael J. "Duke" Pagano

AUBURN - Michael J. "Duke" Pagano, 87, of Auburn passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Bauso) Pagano. "Duke" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a proud graduate of West High School, Class of 1953.

He was a very devout Catholic and longtime, active parishioner in Holy Family Church. He retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 33 years of service. Duke was a standout athlete, excelling in several sports. He was inducted into the Auburn High School Hall of Fame and also Auburn's Softball Hall of Fame. Not only was he an awesome athlete but also an excellent baseball, basketball, softball and football official for more than 30 years. Seldom ever missing a call. He enjoyed the outdoors , especially hunting and fishing. Duke was also an avid New York Yankees fan . He loved spending time with his family, and especially cherished traveling ,listening to music or dancing with his wife Lucy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lucy (Marinelli) Pagano; four children: Terri (David) Holmes, Jo Marie (Donna) Pagano, Michael (Donna) Pagano, Andrew Pagano; two grandchildren: Dr. William (Jennifer) Holmes, Melissa (Kevin) McCormick; five great-grandsons: Connor, Ryden, Weston, Nolan, Levi; a sister-in-law Sally Gallo; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; many wonderful friends; and his special caregivers Lynn Townsend, Shayla McKeen, and Amber Lawless.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Anthony and four sisters Vincenta Bauso, Frances Locastro, Angie Gentile and Yolanda Jasniewski.

Friends are invited to join the family this Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Holy Family Church for a calling hour from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM with his mass of Christian burial to immediately follow, 85 North St., Auburn. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers any contributions may be made in his memory to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 6, 2022.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
85 North St, Auburn, NY
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
85 North St, Auburn, NY
27 Entries
Sorry for your loss Terry
Joan Cofrancesco
January 12, 2022
Dear Lucy and family, So sorry to learn of Duke´s passing. Please accept our sincere sympathies and prayers at this difficult time,
Nancy & Ken weaver
Friend
January 9, 2022
My sympathies to the Pagano and Marinelli families. I had the honor and privilege to work with Duke as both a baseball umpire and football official. Shortly after we received word of his passing, about a dozen football officials had shared fond memories of Duke. He was not only an outstanding official but also warmly welcomed newcomers to work with his crew. As a young, new official, it was a thrill to open your schedule to see that you were chosen to work with Duke's crew. He was missed when he retired from officiating and missed now.
Dan Petrella
Other
January 8, 2022
To Andy and rest of the family my condolences
January 8, 2022
Aunt Lucy, so sorry for your loss, Uncle Mike was a great guy. He was a role model to me . My mom always had good things to say, I thank you for everything. Any help is needed please call me .Love Martin & Crystal
Martin & Crystal Jasniewski
January 8, 2022
My Uncle and Aunt were the greatest people I ever new. Uncle Mike was my God father, he was a role model, when I was not able to take care of my mom he stepped up and helped, anything is needed , please don't hesitate to ask. I wish I heard sooner,I would have loved to say good by . Aunt Lucy you need anything please call me ,I would be proud to help in any way. God Bless
Martin & Crystal Jasniewski
Family
January 8, 2022
sorry for your loss Terri, Dave and JoMarie and Lucy and extended families.... "Duke", my coach, mentor, friend and fellow official was a man of integrity and who would go the extra mile to help anybody in need...a true friend....always someone you could rely on. He will be truly missed by our St. francis community during the 60's as a coach and parishoner and by Auburn sports enthusiasts and all who have been graced to know him. A great great man...Love and Prayers to the Pagano family! Dave and family
david guarino
January 8, 2022
It was a pleasure to know Mike. He was a wonderful addition to the volunteers at ACH.
Judy Santillo
January 8, 2022
Uncle Duke, Thank you for being the selfless, kind, caring man you were during your entire life. You were so good to Grandma Yola, in her final years, and I will never forgot you and aunt Lucy for your love, care, and devoted attention to her. Thank you for being there for all of us, when my father Michael died in 2010. We will never forgot you, heaven has definitely gained an angel. I think of them words from Matthew 21: "well done, thou good and faithful servant of almighty god". May god bless you. Your nephew, Michael(Robert)
Nephew Michael
Family
January 7, 2022
Duke was a person who I had as a mentor growing up a terrific athlete and a terrific person.
Don Marventano
January 7, 2022
Condolences to Lucy and your family. I am sure you have many wonderful memories of Duke to help you deal with your loss.
Tony Gucciardi
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry to hear about uncle Duke,Our deepest condolences to all of the family.Bernie and Debbie Jasniewski
Bernard jasniewski
January 7, 2022
Sending love and hugs from Florida to Duke´s family. He was a great and faith-filled man. I am sure that he was immediately welcomed into our Father´s open and loving arms. Cherish all of your beautiful memories!
Carole Tomandl
Other
January 7, 2022
So sorry to read about Duke Thoughts are with you Lucy and family.
Marge Brooks
January 7, 2022
I knew Duke from my days umpiring baseball. He always put 100 per cent into every game he worked and expected his partners to do the same. His dedication made everyone around him better regardless whether you were a player, coach or umpire. My condolences to all family and many friends and associates. Rest in peace Duke.
Jim Perfield
Other
January 6, 2022
Sincerest condolences to family and friends. I knew Mike officiating many football games with him and his brother in law Angelo Marinelli. One photo before a big game in the Dome and the other one of our reunions. RIP Duke. Jim Ochsner Fort Myers FL
Jim Ochsner
Other
January 6, 2022
LUCY AND FAMILY.....DUKE WAS A HIGH SCHOOL CLASS MATE OF MINE...1953 WEST HIGH SCHOOL.. HAD MANY CLASSES TOGETHER...HE WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST ATHLETES TO COME OUT OF AUBURN, N.Y
NICK DISCENZA,,MARIETTA, GA.
School
January 6, 2022
Much Love, The Zapo's
January 6, 2022
He will always be remembered as a legend. Rest in peace Duke
Rick Ganey
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dear Mike and Terry, so sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. He was a very good friend of my parents, Al and Audrey Emmi. He was always spoke of fondly. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Cindy Emmi Lattimore
Friend
January 6, 2022
Duke was as admired by all at West High...and he left a legacy there as well as he did in life. He was 3 years my senior and his name and the legacy he left behind was there throughout my time there...and beyond. I am happy to have been a West-ender and have thought of the Duke often. I will pray for his soul and for the family he has left to do the same. A wise man once said "Trust God"...My prayer, and belief, is that the two are eternal pals. God Bless...Duke!
Bill Wade
Friend
January 6, 2022
To the Pagano Family, in my everyday life, so many times things I learned from Duke were put to use. He was a Leader & Friend and his Sports officiating knowledge was the TOP of the Class.. God Bless " DUKE " Auburn should be Proud !!!
David T. Rabuano
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences
Tish Costello
Other
January 6, 2022
Lucy and family, It was a sincere pleasure to get to know Mike. What impressed me most was his humility and genuine concern for others. He not only deserves to be in the sports hall of fame, he should be in the people's hall of fame. My sincere condolences to all of you. Dennis
Dennis Shaw
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results