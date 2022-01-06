Michael J. "Duke" Pagano

AUBURN - Michael J. "Duke" Pagano, 87, of Auburn passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Bauso) Pagano. "Duke" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a proud graduate of West High School, Class of 1953.

He was a very devout Catholic and longtime, active parishioner in Holy Family Church. He retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 33 years of service. Duke was a standout athlete, excelling in several sports. He was inducted into the Auburn High School Hall of Fame and also Auburn's Softball Hall of Fame. Not only was he an awesome athlete but also an excellent baseball, basketball, softball and football official for more than 30 years. Seldom ever missing a call. He enjoyed the outdoors , especially hunting and fishing. Duke was also an avid New York Yankees fan . He loved spending time with his family, and especially cherished traveling ,listening to music or dancing with his wife Lucy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lucy (Marinelli) Pagano; four children: Terri (David) Holmes, Jo Marie (Donna) Pagano, Michael (Donna) Pagano, Andrew Pagano; two grandchildren: Dr. William (Jennifer) Holmes, Melissa (Kevin) McCormick; five great-grandsons: Connor, Ryden, Weston, Nolan, Levi; a sister-in-law Sally Gallo; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; many wonderful friends; and his special caregivers Lynn Townsend, Shayla McKeen, and Amber Lawless.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Anthony and four sisters Vincenta Bauso, Frances Locastro, Angie Gentile and Yolanda Jasniewski.

Friends are invited to join the family this Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Holy Family Church for a calling hour from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM with his mass of Christian burial to immediately follow, 85 North St., Auburn. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers any contributions may be made in his memory to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.