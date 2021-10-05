Michael T. Quinn

Jan. 20, 1959 - Sept. 29, 2021

LOUCKBOURNE, OH - Michael T. Quinn, 62, of Louckbourne, OH, formerly of Genoa, passed away on September 29, 2021 in New Britain, CT. Michael was born on January 20, 1959 in Auburn, a son of the late Terrence and Marjorie (Henderson) Quinn.

He was General Superintendent for Kenny Construction of Northbrook, IL, working in mining operations throughout the country. He loved riding his motorcycle, and family was his "everything" in life.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri (Preece) Quinn, of OH; his sons: Terry Quinn, of CT, and Jason Quinn, of IN; step-daughters: Aubrey and Raychel Shaffer; grandchildren: Madison, Caleb, Dream, Jasper, Brendon, Isabella, Jacob, and Jayden; step-grandchildren: Deagan, Cassadi, Nora, and Raelynn; brothers: Richard Quinn (Susan) of Scipio, Shannon Quinn (Aneta) of IL; sisters: Mindy Reeves (Douglas), of Lansing, Robin Cornell (James) of AZ, Jamie Quinn, of IN, and Sherry Quinn; a brother-in-law; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many, many loving friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son, Michael T. "Mikey" Quinn, Jr. and his step-son, Jake Shaffer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Rt. 90, Genoa. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service.