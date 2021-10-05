Menu
Michael T. Quinn
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Michael T. Quinn

Jan. 20, 1959 - Sept. 29, 2021

LOUCKBOURNE, OH - Michael T. Quinn, 62, of Louckbourne, OH, formerly of Genoa, passed away on September 29, 2021 in New Britain, CT. Michael was born on January 20, 1959 in Auburn, a son of the late Terrence and Marjorie (Henderson) Quinn.

He was General Superintendent for Kenny Construction of Northbrook, IL, working in mining operations throughout the country. He loved riding his motorcycle, and family was his "everything" in life.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri (Preece) Quinn, of OH; his sons: Terry Quinn, of CT, and Jason Quinn, of IN; step-daughters: Aubrey and Raychel Shaffer; grandchildren: Madison, Caleb, Dream, Jasper, Brendon, Isabella, Jacob, and Jayden; step-grandchildren: Deagan, Cassadi, Nora, and Raelynn; brothers: Richard Quinn (Susan) of Scipio, Shannon Quinn (Aneta) of IL; sisters: Mindy Reeves (Douglas), of Lansing, Robin Cornell (James) of AZ, Jamie Quinn, of IN, and Sherry Quinn; a brother-in-law; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many, many loving friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son, Michael T. "Mikey" Quinn, Jr. and his step-son, Jake Shaffer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Rt. 90, Genoa. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Calling hours
12:00p.m.
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90, Genoa, NY
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90, Genoa, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Terry Quinn and family I would like to offer my condolences. Mike was a hard worker and a great General Superindent. He truly will be missed. He brought a wealth of knowledge to the job. He was well respected by the men and women on the job. Rest in peace Mike.
Paul Cook
Work
October 7, 2021
I would like to offer Terry Quinn and the rest of the Quinn family my deepest condolences. I've only known Mike for a few years. He had many great stories to tell throughout his years of tunnel construction. He was a wealth of knowledge and definitely was not afraid to get his hands dirty even as the General Superintendent. When he came to our job he truly righted a wayward ship. I can speak for the Operating Engineers on the job, that it was truly an honor working for a boss who was the fairest and most Union friendly guy in the business. Mike will surely be missed by me and the men and women on the job. Rest in peace brother.
Dennis Shugrue
Work
October 5, 2021
Kenny Construction Company
October 5, 2021
Obayashi Corporation
October 5, 2021
