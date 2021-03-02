Michael Scott Spadafore

June 22, 1979 - Feb. 22, 2021

SYRACUSE - Michael Scott Spadafore, 41, of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born June 22, 1979, he is survived by his brother, Tim. Mike was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and grew up in Oswego, NY before moving to the Saratoga Springs area in 1995. He loved working at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, being active in the outdoors, particularly in nearby Lake George, and betting on horses at the Saratoga Race track. These last few years, Mike has showered his niece with gifts, and her yearly school photos were prominent in his apartment.

Mike's passion lied with his career with the DEC. What started as a part-time job doing fish counts in the nearby creeks, streams, and waterways turned into a career. When the opportunity arose to be a Mined Land Reclamation Specialist, Mike jumped and moved to Syracuse in a sort of homecoming. He was a student of Mine Site history and highly respected by the regulatory and private sector fields. Everyone remembers that great smile that he brought to his work, particularly when conducting a site inspection on a beautiful day. He was also meticulous with making sure his team was accurate in their recordings. He truly loved his work and loved his co-workers.

Relatives and friends may call on the family Tuesday, March 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13201. A service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing are required. After local services are concluded, Mike will be transported back to Saratoga Springs, where he can be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery, next to his brother Mark. Both brothers are now reunited with their parents Jim and Debbie, and their beloved dog Morgan.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mike to New York Racetrack Chaplaincy at www.rtcany.org.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.