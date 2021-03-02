Menu
Michael Scott Spadafore
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Michael Scott Spadafore

June 22, 1979 - Feb. 22, 2021

SYRACUSE - Michael Scott Spadafore, 41, of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born June 22, 1979, he is survived by his brother, Tim. Mike was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and grew up in Oswego, NY before moving to the Saratoga Springs area in 1995. He loved working at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, being active in the outdoors, particularly in nearby Lake George, and betting on horses at the Saratoga Race track. These last few years, Mike has showered his niece with gifts, and her yearly school photos were prominent in his apartment.

Mike's passion lied with his career with the DEC. What started as a part-time job doing fish counts in the nearby creeks, streams, and waterways turned into a career. When the opportunity arose to be a Mined Land Reclamation Specialist, Mike jumped and moved to Syracuse in a sort of homecoming. He was a student of Mine Site history and highly respected by the regulatory and private sector fields. Everyone remembers that great smile that he brought to his work, particularly when conducting a site inspection on a beautiful day. He was also meticulous with making sure his team was accurate in their recordings. He truly loved his work and loved his co-workers.

Relatives and friends may call on the family Tuesday, March 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13201. A service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing are required. After local services are concluded, Mike will be transported back to Saratoga Springs, where he can be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery, next to his brother Mark. Both brothers are now reunited with their parents Jim and Debbie, and their beloved dog Morgan.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mike to New York Racetrack Chaplaincy at www.rtcany.org.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
2
Service
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike will be missed by all that knew him. He had a nice smile and even cooler chuckle.. I'll miss seeing him in the halls at work especially with his lunch in hand from across the street :) too soon TV.
Elizabeth Tracy
Coworker
March 10, 2021
So sad to hear of Michael's passing. May he be at peace and reunited with his beloved family awaiting his arrival with open arms. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Tim and family. The Holbert Family
Robin Holbert Ascioti
March 4, 2021
I am saddened and still in shock of this news. I knew Mike growing up. We were great friends during High school. We kept in touch via Facebook since I moved from the area. He had such a great personality and was well liked by everyone! I hope he finds some peace now.
We will all miss you, Mike! You and your smile will never be forgotten. Rest easy, friend ❤
Kristin (Tobin) Trichinotis
Friend
March 2, 2021
I am a first cousin to Mike´s dad Jim Spadafore. Mike reached out a while ago, and we hoped to meet for the first time for lunch in the Summertime then covid struck, so that of course was postponed. He seemed kind, and like he wanted to know more about family. I am sorry to hear that he has passed on. I´d like to extend my sympathy.
Mary Spadafore
March 2, 2021
I will miss my friend and coworker Mike(I liked to call him Spad) He was a very kind person and always a pleasure to be around, and always had a wry smile that put all around at ease. We shared a love of Syracuse sports, the Saratoga Region including the Flat track, and an occasional beer at social work gatherings. RIP Mike, I will miss you very much.
Tom Swerdan
Friend
March 2, 2021
You’ll be missed brother, you always had a smile and were good to everyone. Rest well.
Joe Mullen
Friend
March 1, 2021
I was so sad to hear if Mike’s passing. I knew him at Riley School and remember that smile! In high school he was one of my daughters good friends. He was always fun and laughing, he will be missed. So very sorry. Karen Decaire
Karen Decaire
Friend
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mike. I work in the legal department at Syracuse DEC and had occasions to work with him on related issues. He always was smiling, had a great sense of humor and was conscientious about his work. I am saddened by this news but my hope is that he will give you strength from above to deal with your loss. I considered him more than a co-worker but rather a friend. My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michael Barnholdt
Friend
February 28, 2021
Michael was one of my favorites at the DEC. I was the receptionist for 3 years until the end of this January, and he always stopped to talk to me. I am very thankful he came to say goodbye to me on my last day. My heart is breaking that we have lost this wonderful kind man. RIP Mike.
Laura Mumford
Coworker
February 27, 2021
