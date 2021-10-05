Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Louis Trani
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Michael Louis Trani

Sept. 16, 1943 - Oct. 1, 2021

AUBURN - Michael Louis Trani was born September 16, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael Trani and Gilberta May Trani (VanSchaffel). He departed this life in the early morning of October 1, 2021.

He was the first born grandson to his paternal grandparents and was loved beyond measure. When he was three and WWII was over his mother went to live in Newark, NY as she had recently had another child. He and his mother were gravely injured in a car accident. He had a severe fractured skull. His mother and sister and he moved back to Brooklyn until he was six.

He started his school years in Elkhart, IN. While there he had many playmates and began an interest in baseball and other sports. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. The family moved to Gary, IN when his second sister was three and his mother pregnant with his brother Martin.

Following his confirmation he became an acolyte at Christ Episcopal Church. In the summer of his eleventh year he developed Rheumatic Fever and was forced to spend the entire summer inside which provided an early start to his distrust of anything medical. He attended Willowdale Grade School in Elkhart, Emerson and Wm. A. Wirt High School in Gary, IN and graduated in 1961. In his older years he went often to class reunions and kept in contact with many of his high school friends.

Mike had a wonderful love, hate relationship with cars. He had several friends who he devoted many hours helping. His first job was at the American Bridge Company in Gary and he lived there a few years after his parents moved to Philadelphia. In 1965 he joined the Marine Reserve and served until 1972. He moved to Philly in 1967 and worked, first as an insurance agent and then as a truck driver for Glasco in Glenside, PA. His father died in 1978 and he then worked for yet another trucking company until about 1988 when his mother relocated to Skaneateles, NY.

Mike had an incredibly tender heart and loved his cats and all his sisters' dogs. His cat Hickory died in January and his heart was broken. He suffered from several illnesses which in the end caused him great discomfort. He suffered a broken hip on July 25, 2021 and never recovered.

He is survived by two sisters: Mary Jane and Margaret Ann Lowell. His younger brother Martin died in 2002. The death of his beloved mother in March 2017 troubled him greatly. He asked for her often while he was in hospital. He leaves a brother-in-law, Jonathan Lowell, M.D.; his nieces: Jane Ann Lowell, M.D. (Derek Poirier), Julie Lowell, Ph.D.(Tim Collins), Suzanne Marchelewicz (Paul) and Sara Dunn (Patrick); and one nephew, Sean Trani (Somer); and nine grand-nephews; and five grand-nieces. He is also survived by four loving dogs: Stella, Sarge, Thunder and Thor.

He was a difficult man but he was honest and brave and caring, especially for animals. He will be thought of and loved for the rest of our lives.

A Private Service was held for his family. Memorials may be remembered to Toys for Tots at Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY was in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mike and I were on Google+, essentially from the beginning until the end of the social media platform. He was involved in a lot of great things and discussions involving the interface. He and I made a connection on a video conference call with The Conservative Union, led by Dan Lewis, Leslie Price, Felicia Cravens, Dr. Pradheep Shanker, Doug Stryker, Doe Daring, the late Kevin Mudd, and a host of others. Since that call, while we never quite met in person, we always had telephone calls which I will continue to treasure. While he was the epitome of the grumpy old man, his heart was big and had a compassionate, caring layer for the world. I am fortunate to have known Mike, and I continue to keep him and, you, his family, friends, and neighbors, in my intentions. May the Sun of Righteousness rise and raise you. May Eternal Light shine upon you sir.
Adam Kuenzig
January 14, 2022
My wife and I are both classmates of Mike. William A. Wirt, class of 61'. Time and circumstance took us in different directions but the bond that was formed as classmates endured. Mike was a regular at the class reunions and we always looked forward to renewing what amounted to a life-long friendship. We will miss him and keep him with us for the rest of our days. George McEwan Roberta Richardson McEwan
George McEwan
School
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about my classmate from Wirt High School. Mike was a terrific promoter of our high-school class and Miller Beach. He never missed a class reunion and took terrific photos of them and the area in which we all lived.
Errol Magidson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results