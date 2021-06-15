Michalean "Miki" Dameo

July 16, 1937 - June 9, 2021

CHESTER, NJ - Michalean "Miki" Dameo, 83, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Born in Auburn, NY on July 16, 1937 daughter of the late Dr. Anthony L. Cimildora and her mother, Virginia (Davey) Cimildora.

Surviving in addition to the love of her life Michael Khudak are three sons: Rocque Dameo, Jr. and Sandy, Rand Dameo and daughter-in-law Oriana, Jason Dameo and daughter-in-law Kelley; nine grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Kasey, Isabella, Gianna, Rocco, Mia, Charlotte; her sister Toni, and brother-in-law Allan; her brother Davey and sister in law Kathleen.

As a young woman, she earned a scholarship to a dance academy in NYC, but decided to attend Syracuse University. After college, she spent the next 62 years living in NJ raising her family.

Miki, in her leisure, spent time at the Jersey Shore, in Vermont, as well as traveling internationally. She was an accomplished tennis player and skier and was a member of the National Ski Patrol. Miki's passion for dancing remained with her throughout her life.

She also loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. In her later years, Miki was a fitness professional inspiring other seniors to stay active and healthy.

Miki will be lovingly remembered for her grace, grit and zest for life. Her enthusiasm was felt by all who knew her. Michalean will be deeply missed.