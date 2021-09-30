Mollie Anne Pelton

AUBURN - The world lost an angel on Monday, September 27, 2021. Mollie Anne Pelton, 26 years young - no longer suffering.

Mollie had so much love for everyone around her, but somehow failed at loving herself. She was a teacher aide at Auburn School District and BOCES because she LOVED to care for kids with special needs, including her little sister. While she graduated from Weedsport, Mollie also attended school in Auburn and Jordan Elbridge.

Her sisters, Allison Pelton and Shannon Pelton-Komanecky and her cousin, Dominic Mosley, whom she considered a brother, had a special bond that can't be broken. Her mother, Suzanne Mosley Komanecky and father, Trevor Komanecky will forever cherish their beautiful girl and all the joy that she brought to them. Her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Anne Mosley and paternal grandparents, Stephen and Susan Komanecky will always keep Mollie in their hearts; uncles: Drew Mosley and Stewart (Mary) Mosley, Paul (Tiffany) Komanecky; and aunts: Lisa Komanecky and Nichole (Adam) Winslow were all so special to her. Mollie was pre-deceased by a special uncle Steve Komanecky this year. She loved her pets, Earle and Teddy.

Anyone that was close to Mollie knows that she loved Metallica, and she knew every word to every song and wasn't shy about singing it out loud. When someone says that Mollie's smile could light up a room, that is an understatement.

Friends and family, please join us in a Celebration of Mollie's Life on Sunday, October 3, 2021 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sicz Club on Washington Street in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in her memory to the Courtney-Komanecky Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Denise Tabone, 27 Williams St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by the Pettrigrass Funeral Home.