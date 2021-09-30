Menu
Mollie Anne Pelton
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Mollie Anne Pelton

AUBURN - The world lost an angel on Monday, September 27, 2021. Mollie Anne Pelton, 26 years young - no longer suffering.

Mollie had so much love for everyone around her, but somehow failed at loving herself. She was a teacher aide at Auburn School District and BOCES because she LOVED to care for kids with special needs, including her little sister. While she graduated from Weedsport, Mollie also attended school in Auburn and Jordan Elbridge.

Her sisters, Allison Pelton and Shannon Pelton-Komanecky and her cousin, Dominic Mosley, whom she considered a brother, had a special bond that can't be broken. Her mother, Suzanne Mosley Komanecky and father, Trevor Komanecky will forever cherish their beautiful girl and all the joy that she brought to them. Her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Anne Mosley and paternal grandparents, Stephen and Susan Komanecky will always keep Mollie in their hearts; uncles: Drew Mosley and Stewart (Mary) Mosley, Paul (Tiffany) Komanecky; and aunts: Lisa Komanecky and Nichole (Adam) Winslow were all so special to her. Mollie was pre-deceased by a special uncle Steve Komanecky this year. She loved her pets, Earle and Teddy.

Anyone that was close to Mollie knows that she loved Metallica, and she knew every word to every song and wasn't shy about singing it out loud. When someone says that Mollie's smile could light up a room, that is an understatement.

Friends and family, please join us in a Celebration of Mollie's Life on Sunday, October 3, 2021 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sicz Club on Washington Street in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in her memory to the Courtney-Komanecky Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Denise Tabone, 27 Williams St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by the Pettrigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sicz Club
Washington Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts ache for you all. Please know you´re in our thoughts and prayers. Words don´t do your loss justice; we are so sorry.
Becky and John Zellar
October 5, 2021
Even though I haven´t seen Mollie since her Weedsport days, she is a young lady that made a positive impression on me and I so enjoyed spending time with her when Ms. Hart, Mr. Rakowski, and I ran our elementary lunch time Empower groups. Because I was involved in things at the high school, I would see her from time to time. The last time I saw her and spoke with her, it was in the high school parking lot by the field hockey field. She gave me that famous smile and we exchanged a few words. I told her it was so good to see her and I am so glad I had that opportunity to do so. I always wonder about our students once they move on. I was heartbroken to hear of Mollie´s struggles. Her light and smile will certainly brighten the skies above and I will think of her on those sunny days knowing she has been freed from the things that weighed her down here on Earth. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Christine James
School
October 3, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for All that loved her May live on in All loved her too
Syl
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy
Melissa and Baile Baker
October 2, 2021
We can't possibly understand God's motives but we understand his grace. She is at peace now with her light shining down on those that she loved. Suzanne , my thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family. God bless
john allen
October 1, 2021
Sending prayers for strength you are all in my thoughts and prayers I am so deeply sorry for your loss
Maria Molina
October 1, 2021
Sue, Trev and family. We are so very sorry for your loss. We can´t tell you how gutted we are for you all. We didn´t know Mollie but were looking forward to meeting her when we come to visit. All our love xx
Glen and Julie.
Other
September 30, 2021
Amy Raymond
September 30, 2021
Julie and Glen. Xx
September 30, 2021
There are no words! I am so very sorry for your huge loss! I will keep the entire family in my thoughths & prayers! I am sure that Uncle Steve has Mollie in his arms sharing a huge bear hug!!
Denise Tabone
September 30, 2021
I remember you well I always thought how beautiful you were in and out! Mollie you can rest now and be at peace!! You´ll be missed!!
Georgia & Reggie Townsend
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sending all our love. Mollie was a beautiful person and will be missed by so many
Jenny and Brian
September 30, 2021
