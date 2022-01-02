Menu
Nancy E. Clark
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Nancy E. Clark

Dec. 18, 1948 - Dec. 23, 2021

AUBURN - Nancy E. Clark, 73, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Nancy was born in Auburn on December 18, 1948, to the late Clarence and Phoebe (Waldron) Clark. She was the youngest of four children.

Nancy worked at Mercy Rehab for over 20 years in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed making people smile with her wit and collection of toys and trivia questions. Nancy's kind heart defined her. She would give what she had to others, but rarely asked for anything herself. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Janet (Jimmy) Love; grandson, Jayse Love; her sisters: Betty Dann and Georgianna Tracy. Along with her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Nellie Keogan.

No services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 2, 2022.
