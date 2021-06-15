Nancy J. Halstead

Oct. 7, 1941 - June 10, 2021

CONQUEST - Nancy J. Halstead, 79, of Conquest, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born October 7, 1941 in Auburn, daughter of the late Earl Lytle and Pauline Cornelius, as well as a beloved daughter of the late Harlow Pethybridge.

She was a retired employee of the Cafeteria at Port Byron Central Schools. She was also a 40 year member of the Conquest Fire Department. She enjoyed crafts and cooking, and was a member of the Home Bureau of Conquest.

She is predeceased by a brother, Earl Lytle.

Survived by her husband of 40 years, George M. Halstead; her brother, Robert Lytle (Sandy Niver) of Union Springs; sisters: Clara (Paul) Rothermich of Toledo, OH, Joyce Pethybridge and Paulette Woodruff of Union Springs.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 1:00-3:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, burial to follow at Victory Union Cemetery. A reception to follow at the Conquest Fire

Department. Donations can be made on her behalf to the Conquest Fire Department.