Nancy J. Hussey

May 31, 1954 - Sept. 21, 2020

AUBURN - Nancy Hussey left us on September 21, 2020, leaving a legacy of easygoing charm and love that will be immeasurably missed by her family, friends, and community. Born Nancy Jean Farrell, she hailed from Troy, NY, made Auburn her home, and was proud of her Irish heritage. Nancy was pre-deceased by her father, Thomas Farrell, her brother, Daniel Farrell, and her sister in spirit, Christine Foltz. Her loving and surviving family include her husband, Thomas; sons: Daniel (Jenna) and David (Allison); mother, Marilyn Muir; brother, Stephen Farrell (Marie) and her adored grandchildren: Zachary, Katharine, Luca, and Fitzgerald. Nancy had a close and loving relationship with her sister-in-law, Kim Farrell; her brothers-in law, Warren (Heidi) Hussey and John (Kelly) Hussey, and a special affection for her nephews: Thomas Farrell and Cameron (Kaitlyn) Hussey and niece, Haley Hussey.

Nancy formed lifelong friendships at Auburn High School and Auburn Community College. She graduated from McGill University, where she began her partnership and adventures with Tom. They were married in Auburn in 1978, travelled throughout the USA and Europe, and lived in Washington State throughout the 1980s. Discovering and exploring diverse experiences in the urban and natural world, through the curious eyes of two young sons, was a source of great joy for her. She and her family returned to her roots in Auburn in 1991. Nancy pursued a law degree from Syracuse University while raising a family and working full time as a paralegal and was awarded Juris Doctor in 1998.

Among her family and those that cherished her friendship, Nancy was known for her joyous laugh and sparkling blue eyes, often buried in the squint of a full faced smile. She loved baseball and all dogs, with a special spot in her heart for the New York Yankees and her beloved Dolly. She admired the wonders of nature, especially the Finger Lakes, the mountains and rivers of the Northwest and the coast of Maine.

Nancy served as Assistant Corporation Council for the City of Auburn and principal Court Attorney for Judge Thomas Leone, New York State Unified Court 7th Judicial District. She enjoyed the camaraderie, respect, and friendship of her colleagues in both capacities. She was active in her community, including as a volunteer for Special Olympics and as a board member of the Community Preservation Committee. Nancy was a t-ball coach and proud of learning to successfully rebuild a six cylinder carburetor on her own. She was strong in her convictions, compassionate to strangers, and eternally loyal to her friends.

Nancy's life will be commemorated with a private Christian Mass at Saint Mary's Church in Auburn, followed by internment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to health restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will welcome all of Nancy's friends at a time to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.whitechapelfh.com/ . In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations to the Community Preservation Committee for their continued preservation of Willard Memorial Chapel by mail (17 Nelson St., Auburn, NY 13021) or online (www.willard-chapel.org" www.willard-chapel.org).