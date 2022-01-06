Nancy Theresa Maceyak

AUBURN - Nancy Theresa Maceyak, 70, of Auburn passed away, New Year's Day 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born in Cleveland, OH the daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa (Wotawa) Petroske. Nancy attended Regina High School and graduated from Ohio State University.

She resided in Colorado for 16 years, where her love for the arts took her to Red Rocks College. Nancy became a potter and was fortunate enough to have one of her projects selected in a national show. Nancy was a journeyman, baker for Safeway for several years and more recently worked as a Coordinator for the Schweinfurth Museum. Nancy also enjoyed gardening and working with crafts or macrame. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Raymond E. Maceyak, Sr.; daughter Kim (David) Boscoe; step-children: Kim Jenkins, Pam (Peter Panko) Maceyak, Dawn Walsh, Raymond (Linda) E. Maceyak, Jr.; grandchildren: Mayla and Maxium Boscoe, Michael, George, Connor, Kelsey; a great- grandson Milo; a sister Linda Morway; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family requests , there are no services planned.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.