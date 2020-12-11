Nancy Lorraine Shutter

AUBURN - Nancy Lorraine Shutter, 66, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Jean Whiffen Telvock.

Nancy loved animals and especially feeding the birds and squirrels. She was very much devoted to her family. Nancy also enjoyed watching SU basketball, NASCAR, and gambling at the local casinos. For those that were really close to her she will be remembered for saying I will take a half a half a.

She is survived by her significant other, Michael Curtis; daughter, Stacy Bocchino and her husband Greg; grandson, Tra~Nye Bocchino; great granddaughter, Kamrynn Bocchino; dog, Ace and cat RJ.

In addition to her parents Nancy was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Shutter in 2018.

Visitation will be from 2PM to 4PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 4PM.