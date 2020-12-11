Menu
Nancy Lorraine Shutter
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Nancy Lorraine Shutter

AUBURN - Nancy Lorraine Shutter, 66, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Jean Whiffen Telvock.

Nancy loved animals and especially feeding the birds and squirrels. She was very much devoted to her family. Nancy also enjoyed watching SU basketball, NASCAR, and gambling at the local casinos. For those that were really close to her she will be remembered for saying I will take a half a half a.

She is survived by her significant other, Michael Curtis; daughter, Stacy Bocchino and her husband Greg; grandson, Tra~Nye Bocchino; great granddaughter, Kamrynn Bocchino; dog, Ace and cat RJ.

In addition to her parents Nancy was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Shutter in 2018.

Visitation will be from 2PM to 4PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 4PM.


Published by The Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
13
Service
4:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh I think about Nancy every single day. She is so missed,she is my friend and I love her
Sh
Friend
December 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I really am glad we got 2 talk and had a few laughs.all will work for you mike you have friends and they will help.
Kelly pines
December 15, 2020
Mike I'm so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you. Hugs
Dede Sanders
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Nancy's family. I will always remember her fondly from our long ago days at USCS. May she Rest in Peace.
Bill Laxton
December 13, 2020
Nancy was an amazing person & will be missed. She worked for me at MacKenzie-Child´s. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts...
Kathy Wilde
December 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences on Nancy's passing. While we haven't seen each other in many years, Nancy was a great person when we attended school together. I'm certain she hadn't changed.
Greg Rigby
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss she was a fun person to be with.rip Nancy .
Kelly pines
December 12, 2020
I was so sad to hear of her passing. I worked with Nancy at 4 M. She was a fun, loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time.
Katie Ireland
December 11, 2020
I'm so very sorry to learn of Nancy's passing. She was one of my best friends from high school!! We lost contact when I moved but I always thought about her. God bless her family at this difficult time.
Debbi Weaver Farrelly
December 11, 2020
My heart just breaks for you all. May she rest in peace Love Sharon
Sharon Ross
December 11, 2020
