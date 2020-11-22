Nancy T. Ferrara

AUBURN - Nancy T. Ferrara, 95, of Auburn, passed away at her home on November 19, 2020. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Rose D'Arma Ferrara. She received both her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from SUNY Oswego. Nancy was a teacher for many years and retired from Herman Avenue Elementary School.

A devout Catholic, she attended Mass daily and regularly prayed for her former students. Her deep religious values and faith always were with Nancy as well as her independent and adventurous spirit. In her younger years, she traveled extensively alone throughout Europe, Italy and Rome, and worked for some time at the Vatican.

She is survived by many cousins who loved and cared for her for many years. Nancy cherished the special relationship she shared with each one. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Rose and Mary J., a brother Emmanuel and by many cousins.

Thank you to her church family for their constant love, support and friendship. The family is grateful for all that you have given Nancy over the years.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum.