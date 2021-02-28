Natalie P. Spreter

CAMILLUS - Natalie P. Spreter, 89,of Camillus, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Francis House, after a long illness. Born in Auburn, NY, Natalie was the daughter of the late Alice and Frank Petrus.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles, her daughter-in-law, Katherine Spreter and sister-in-law, Robyn Petrus.

A graduate of Auburn West High School, Natalie attended SUNY at Plattsburg. A parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Camillus, Natalie had a deep devotion to God and was unwavering in her faith. She was previously a member of Holy Family Church in Fairmount, where she volunteered to teach religious education to students in grades K through 12.

Natalie retired from the retail business after being employed for many years at E.W. Edwards, B. Forman and the Bonwit Teller companies.

Natalie's greatest joy was her family, Sunday dinners, birthday celebrations, holiday and family gatherings at her camp on Owasco Lake were of paramount importance to her. She was an adoring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, who was deeply loved by her children.

Natalie is survived by her children: Charles A. Spreter, Jr., Leslie S. Bock (David), Michael E. Spreter (Kathleen); grandchildren: Christopher A. Bock (Ashley), David C. Bock (Megan), Michael J. Spreter, Andrew J. Spreter; great grandchildren: Hunter Bock, Madelyn, Allison and William Bock; brother, Edward Petrus (Kathy); cousins, nieces, nephews; and her beloved dog, Winston.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Francis House for the care given to our mother and their kindness and compassion.

Due to COVID concerns, services will be held privately for family. A celebration of Natalie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Contributions may be made in her memory to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208. Condolences my be left for the family at whitechapelfh.com.