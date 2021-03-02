Menu
Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn

July 31, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2021

CATO - Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn of Cato passed away at the age of 93, on February 24, 2021. She was the second child of twelve born to Lorenzo and Elsie Ames on July 31, 1927. She was a lifelong resident of the Cato, Port Byron and Weedsport areas. Nellie graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1945 and married her husband Arthur Ausburn in August of 1946.

Nellie was a petite woman, always a hard working, gentle and pleasant lady, devoted to her family. She loved music, gardening and enjoyed family holidays and gatherings.

Nellie worked for nearly 20 years at Cato Meridian School and was a member of the Eastern Star Brutus Chapter 86 since 1950, she was also a long time member of Cato Legion Auxiliary. She survived breast cancer in 2002.

She is survived by her daughters: Carole (Richard Sr.) Steele and Roberta (David) Irving; her son, Arthur Ausburn II; her sisters: Leona Ames and Norma Compson; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews. Nellie was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, daughter Cheryl Phinecy, her son Gregory Ausburn, grandson Kevin Steele, siblings Leila Sanford, Beverly Van Gee, Lorenzo "Sonny", Vernon "Sharkey" Owen, Alfred, Howard and Rodney Ames.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Services will be held privately for the family, following calling hours. Burial will be held in the spring at Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Am so saddened by the loss of my wonderful mother. She was always such a lady and so kind to many people. So many things I want to say to her besides "I miss you, Mom and love you so much". And hope you are working on some of your super great chocolate cake when we meet again. So much love, many hugs and loads of kisses. I also want to add that I missed one sibling that passed in December and that was her sister, Carol Ames. I haven't forgotten you....it's just my old flawed mind. We all love you and miss you too. I hope you are behaving yourself....just kidding. Love, Carole
Carole Steele
March 7, 2021
