Norma J. Doeing

Sept. 13, 1951 - Oct. 11, 2020

CAYUGA – Norma J. Doeing, 69, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo, NY. Those attending calling hours and memorial service MUST wear face masks entering, during the visitation, during the memorial service and leaving the funeral home. Those attending MUST enter the funeral home using the parking lot entrance and exit using the Main Street doors.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. John Gathenya, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Auburn, NY, will officiate. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Scipio Center, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Norma was born September 13, 1951, in Tyre, NY, the daughter of Noble G. and Helen Delelys Nageldinger. She was a 1969 graduate of Mynderse Academy. While growing up she enjoyed 4H and loved to travel. Norma worked at Seneca Army Depot as a secretary. While working there she met her husband, David. Norma and David married in 1972. While raising her family she was an active Girl Scout Leader and later began working as a Special Education Teacher's Aide at Union Springs School District for 20 years before retiring. Norma was a devoted, loving mother. She enjoyed camping, gardening, quilting, sewing, travel, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved having Friday Ladies Night with her best friends: Carol, Vanessa, and Marilee. The family is especially grateful to her best friend, Carol LaBour and neighbor, Patricia Curtis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David J. Doeing; daughters: Colleen Xavier and Denise (Kevin) Baylor; grandchildren: Sydney Xavier and Hannah Baylor; sister, Jean "Jennifer" (Jeffrey) Schmitt; brother, David Nageldinger; several cousins, nieces and nephews; former son-in-law, Brent Xavier; friends: Carol (Gary) Labour of 60 years, Vanessa Nye, Marilee Gunderson, Donna Cerza; and neighbors: Patricia Curtis, and Ron and Sue Cuddeback.

Norma was predeceased by her parents, and brothers: Robert and John Nageldinger.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.