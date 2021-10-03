My thoughts are with all of you with Norms passing. Even though it´s been over 40 years it seems like yesterday. I have such great memories of working with your dad. Even remember the morning he came into work with his arm in a sling - had tried to stamp down leaves by standing in the bucket and proceeded to fall out! I think of him every time I go down Lake Avenue and see your house. I also remember taking one of the girls to piano lessons if he was in a meeting. He was such a joy to work with and I would think of him often. My prayers are with you all

Maureen Timian Work October 4, 2021