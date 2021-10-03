Menu
Norman Joseph Gaines
FUNERAL HOME
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK

Norman Joseph Gaines

Norman Joseph Gaines, 86, Educator, died September 28, 2021. Services Monday, October 4, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK. Webcast at https://www.mercer-adams.com/obituary/norman-gaines.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mercer-Adams Chapel
3925 N. Asbury, Bethany, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts are with all of you with Norms passing. Even though it´s been over 40 years it seems like yesterday. I have such great memories of working with your dad. Even remember the morning he came into work with his arm in a sling - had tried to stamp down leaves by standing in the bucket and proceeded to fall out! I think of him every time I go down Lake Avenue and see your house. I also remember taking one of the girls to piano lessons if he was in a meeting. He was such a joy to work with and I would think of him often. My prayers are with you all
Maureen Timian
Work
October 4, 2021
