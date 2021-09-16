Menu
Olive P. "Ollie" Moochler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation - The Villages
1008 Bichara Boulevard
The Villages, FL

Olive "Ollie" P. Moochler

Aug. 12, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - Olive "Ollie" P. Moochler, 76, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2021. She was born to John and Olive Parsons on August 12, 1945 in Catskill, NY.

She graduated from the Spence High School in New York City in 1963. She then graduated from Wells College later obtaining two Master's Degrees. Olive began her career as an English teacher which spanned the course of 45 years. This was her passion in life until her retirement in 2014.

Olive met Frederick while in college and they married. She loved getting involved with anything related to people with disabilities. Olive volunteered with The Special Olympics, DAR, helping hands in the community. Her entire life she loved singing which involved joining the choir at many churches including St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, FL.

Olive is survived by her husband Fred; son, Freddie Moochler; daughter, Amelia Komanecky; grandchildren: Stephen and Casey Komanecky; and her brother Charles (Meg) Parsons. Olive is preceded in death by stepson Nicholas Moochler and her brother Fred Parsons.

Olive really enjoyed her times with her friends at the dog park every morning. Family will have services at a later date in up state New York. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Special Olympics in her name. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 16, 2021.
Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation - The Villages
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm ever so saddened by Ollie's death. We were classmates at Spence & our friendship went well beyond. We exchanged Christmas cards/news for the past decades, & I loved reconnecting in person with her at reunions. Ollie was a warm & loving friend - passionate about her teaching, singing, & causes: most especially those pertaining to Freddie. My deepest sympathies to her family & friends on the passing of this inspiring & treasured human being..
Cary Cadman Johnson
School
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of Ollie's passing. She as a dear person and a wonderful mother. My prayers go to her family.
Louise Raimondi
School
January 3, 2022
I knew Ollie since we were in kindergarten together. She was a warm, caring, enthusiastic woman who was devoted to her family. My heart goes out to her family and friends in losing such a beautiful soul.
Linda Davidge
School
January 3, 2022
Ollie and I worked together at Key School. We used to joke that she could not bring herself to leave; after retiring, she returned as a substitute teacher. She was one of the most committed educators I have ever worked with, and a great character. She will be sadly missed by former students and colleagues. I will remember her with affection.
Delia Bauckham-Ruoff
September 22, 2021
just learned Fred. My heartfelt condolences. God bless
john allen
Other
September 20, 2021
We are shocked and saddened to hear of Ollie's untimely passing. Jennifer and I offer our deepest sympathies to Fred, Freddie and the entire family.
Kent Middleton
Friend
September 20, 2021
I am so saddened by the news of Ollie's passing. Didn't we just wish her a happy birthday? I knew and loved her in Aurora singing in church choir. My love to all her family.
Pru Kirkpatrick
Friend
September 18, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers to all her family. May she rest in the Lord´s embrace.
Patti Becker
September 16, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all. Mrs.Moochler was my 7th grade English Teacher...she inspired me!
Lisa Minde Mercado
September 16, 2021
our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Ron / Jeanne Semple
September 16, 2021
Mrs. Moochler was one of my favorite teachers when I was in middle school. She always encouraged my love for reading and creative writing. I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories of her will bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Michele (Sanders) Pantoliano
School
September 16, 2021
We were both very sadden to hear of the loss of Ollie. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with her. Enjoy and cherish your memories of her. Remember her love for you and that will keep her close to your hearts. God Bless you all and God Bless Ollie. Love and prayers to you all and especially to our Freddie. Fritz and Phyllis Allen ~ Auburn, NY ~ Elks #474
Phyllis Allen
Friend
September 16, 2021
Fred we´re so sorry hear of Ollies passing. Please pass our regards on to your whole family. Renee and Sam.
Sam Vasile
September 16, 2021
We love Mrs. Moochler. She taught four of our sons at The Key School, and nurtured their enduring love of reading and writing as they are moving through their twenties and one into his thirties, What a wonderful, wonderful woman and our hearts grieve with you for this tremendous loss. May her spirit always fill you with power and love.
Iris Krasnow
School
September 15, 2021
Mrs. Moochler was my Fifth grade teacher and I adored her! I remember her as no nonsense, fair, and kind. I´ve always remembered her as one of my favorite teachers and a good and kind person. She had us read interesting books and always challenged us to grow. I´m so saddened to hear this news. My deepest condolences to your whole family. She was a truly special person and will be missed by all.
Alicia Watson (Key School `98)
School
September 15, 2021
In Memory of Ollie by Jane Hicks - September 15, 2021 My good friend Ollie died Suddenly I had just seen her last month She looked great I´m shocked and grieving Memories are flooding my mind While my heart is aching We taught together at Key School for fifteen years Our fifth grade classrooms were upstairs in the old barn No air conditioning, no intercoms Strangely configured spaces It was a challenge, we loved it Ollie was a great English teacher A traditionalist who corrected every paper meticulously A no nonsense educator Giving her best and expecting the same from her students Above her blackboard was a sign "Thou Shall Not Whine" Her pupils liked and respected her She connected with them They knew she genuinely cared about their academic progress and emotional growth Ollie had a true work ethic Putting in hours at night Hardly missing a day Her students were lucky to receive excellent mentoring Ollie and I worked in perfect harmony I was fortunate to have a wonderful Colleague and a very good friend Ollie will be fondly remembered and missed by many
Jane Hicks Fitzgerald
Work
September 15, 2021
Mrs. Moochler was a wonderful teacher and the one who first got me to think about going to a women´s college (best decision that I ever made). I am so very sorry to hear of this loss. May her memory forever be a blessing. With deepest sympathies, Natalie Watson
Natalie Watson
September 15, 2021
Sending my sympathy and care to your family as Ollie was a wonderful person and deeply dedicated educator with passion and tallent.
China McHold Campbell- Key `89
September 15, 2021
Amy, Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn
September 15, 2021
Mrs. Moo was our son Gabrys Wronka's teacher. She was an excellent teacher-- smart, kind and supportive. He learned a great deal from her. Our condolences to the family and the Key community.
Sally Simpson
School
September 15, 2021
My heartfelt prayers for peace are with you. Mrs. Moochler was a lovely teacher. She contributed greatly to my career as a writer. I´m certain many other students would say the same about the impact of her teaching <3
Cherish (Key School c/o `06)
School
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Moochler. She was a beloved teacher at Key School. My children and I only have the fondest memories of her warmth and passion for teaching. We were fortunate to have known her.
Jeanne Aelion
September 15, 2021
Karen Carbonneau
Friend
September 15, 2021
Karen Carbonneau
Friend
September 15, 2021
On behalf of the Florida Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Puc Puggy Chapter our sincere sympathies on the loss of Olive. She was a wonderful, dedicated member of our chapter and we will miss her terribly. Karen Carbonneau, Honorary Regent Florida State Chaplain
Karen Carbonneau
Friend
September 15, 2021
Please accept our deep condolences . Our hearts and prayers go out to you. Olive will be greatly missed by her DAR sisters.
Linda Marcotte, Regent Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR
Other
September 15, 2021
Our daughter had Ollie in 5th grade and loved her. Ollie taught her so much about the writing process. Our dog is named Scout after one of Ollie's favorite book characters. We send you love and solace. --The Mahoney family
Carol Mahoney
School
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results