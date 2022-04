Oscar L. Parkman, Sr.

AUBURN - Oscar L. Parkman Sr., 81, of Auburn passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was the son the of the late George and Mittie Fanny Parkman.

He was a long term resident of Auburn, and worked at Chrysler in Syracuse New York.

He is survived by his children: Brenda L. Terry, Anthony D. (Annette) Parkman, Sandra L. (John) Ferguson, Joann (James) Ferguson, Ostina (Lonnie) Parkman, Deantha (Algeron) Torrence, Sharon (McKenzie) Jacobs, Wendy R. (Apollo) Walker, Joe (Alisha) Walker, Nathan (Tamala) Walker; a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Oscar was predeceased by his sons Rickie Parkman, Oscar Parkman, Jr. and Kalso Parkman.

There will be visitation from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a home going service at 4:00 PM. There will be a committal service at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse.