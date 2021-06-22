P.J. Lacey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - A Memorial Mass for "P.J." Lacey will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend James Enright as celebrant. A private interment will be held at Saint Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio.

P.J. passed away on January 19, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. P.J. was 65, born in Auburn, NY and grew up in the Sherwood/Aurora area. The son of Marge (Kennedy) and Harry Lacey. A 1973 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central and SUNY Morrisville Culinary School.

P.J. married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Dempsey, in 1976 and they resettled in Florida where he worked in hospital food service and she was a registered nurse. They raised two daughters, Lauren and Leah, in the New Port Richey area until Patty's death in 2010. During the last ten years, P.J. fought the effects of cancer and overcame it, but he was too weakened to fight off the Corona Virus. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family, immediate and extended. He will be mourned and remembered with much laughter and great stories by his daughters: Lauren Johannesmeyer (Jonathan) of Huntsville, AL and Leah Lacey of New Port Richey; his grandchildren: Kennedy, Charlie, Henry and Jack Johannesmeyer; and his siblings Katie Lacey of Auburn, Margaret O'Leary of Dennis, MA and James (Darlene) Lacey of Milford, CT; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests donations to the King Ferry Food Pantry, PO Box 242, King Ferry,NY 13081 in memory of P.J.

