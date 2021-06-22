Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
P.J. Lacey
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

P.J. Lacey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - A Memorial Mass for "P.J." Lacey will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend James Enright as celebrant. A private interment will be held at Saint Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio.

P.J. passed away on January 19, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. P.J. was 65, born in Auburn, NY and grew up in the Sherwood/Aurora area. The son of Marge (Kennedy) and Harry Lacey. A 1973 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central and SUNY Morrisville Culinary School.

P.J. married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Dempsey, in 1976 and they resettled in Florida where he worked in hospital food service and she was a registered nurse. They raised two daughters, Lauren and Leah, in the New Port Richey area until Patty's death in 2010. During the last ten years, P.J. fought the effects of cancer and overcame it, but he was too weakened to fight off the Corona Virus. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family, immediate and extended. He will be mourned and remembered with much laughter and great stories by his daughters: Lauren Johannesmeyer (Jonathan) of Huntsville, AL and Leah Lacey of New Port Richey; his grandchildren: Kennedy, Charlie, Henry and Jack Johannesmeyer; and his siblings Katie Lacey of Auburn, Margaret O'Leary of Dennis, MA and James (Darlene) Lacey of Milford, CT; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests donations to the King Ferry Food Pantry, PO Box 242, King Ferry,NY 13081 in memory of P.J.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m not sure if this is the Katie who graduated from Sherwood in 1963. Either way, my condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Cindy Rogers Dattilo
June 23, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of PJ's passing. My condolences go out to the entire Lacey family.
Frank Flynn
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results