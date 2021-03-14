Pamela Jean Pelchy

June 15, 1955 - Feb. 28, 2021

GOOSE CREEK, SC - Pamela Jean Pelchy, RN, MSM, ACCN, 65, of Goose Creek, SC, died suddenly on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Auburn, NY on June 15, 1955.

She graduated from Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1976). She attended McNeese State University for her BSN (1986) and MSN (1996). She was also certified in Adult Critical Care Nursing by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Pam worked in many areas of nursing including adult critical care, medical-surgical nursing and quality management. She was also a clinical instructor for the Medical University of SC, (MUSC).

Pamela was predeceased by her parents, James Pelchy and Dorothy (Bochenek) Pelchy and her brother, Kenneth Pelchy. She is survived by her sister, Christine Pelchy (Brian Kinsella); and several nieces: Alison, Aliyah, Erica, and Colleen.

Services will be private and take place in Marcellus, NY. Palmetto Cremation Society, North Charleston, SC assisted with arrangements.