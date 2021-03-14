Menu
Pamela Jean Pelchy
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC

Pamela Jean Pelchy

June 15, 1955 - Feb. 28, 2021

GOOSE CREEK, SC - Pamela Jean Pelchy, RN, MSM, ACCN, 65, of Goose Creek, SC, died suddenly on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Auburn, NY on June 15, 1955.

She graduated from Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1976). She attended McNeese State University for her BSN (1986) and MSN (1996). She was also certified in Adult Critical Care Nursing by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Pam worked in many areas of nursing including adult critical care, medical-surgical nursing and quality management. She was also a clinical instructor for the Medical University of SC, (MUSC).

Pamela was predeceased by her parents, James Pelchy and Dorothy (Bochenek) Pelchy and her brother, Kenneth Pelchy. She is survived by her sister, Christine Pelchy (Brian Kinsella); and several nieces: Alison, Aliyah, Erica, and Colleen.

Services will be private and take place in Marcellus, NY. Palmetto Cremation Society, North Charleston, SC assisted with arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Palmetto Cremation Society
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris and family so sorry for your loss. I just found out about Pam. I have only good memories of Pam. Pam and my mom shared the same birthday.
Carol Conti Davidson
Friend
June 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone missing this sweet lady. I will miss calling her for support and advice. She was such a smart and talented nurse and caring and compassionate friend. Rest my friend
Robin Googe
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Pam many years ago at AMH. She was a delight to work. She was an excellent nurse always putting patients first. Betty Siddall
Betty Siddall
March 16, 2021
Pam and I attended nursing school together. She was loved and a great nurse. She will be missed. My sympathy for the family.
Debra walcYk
March 16, 2021
Dear Chris and all those that knew Pam - my heart is very saddened at the news of her passing on. May all of the memories you have of her bring you comfort.
Jackie (Hunt)
March 15, 2021
Pam will be in my heart and thoughts forever. She was a dedicated professional nurse, an unconditional and supportive friend; a kind person to all. Pam, I miss you, always.
Cathy Landis
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Pam's death. I had the opportunity to work with Pam in my role with the American Heart Association's quality programs. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Pat Aysse
March 10, 2021
I was so sorry hear of Pam’s passing. I’ve worked with her over the past few years doing hospital quality work. She was an amazing leader and a staunch advocate for patient safety. She will truly be missed. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends.
Beth Morgan
March 10, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Pam"s passing. She was a true gem in the workplace...knowing her job inside and out....having time to educate others....and always willing to lend an ear. She will be terribly missed! May she rest in peace.
Stephanie Dardanello
March 8, 2021
I was so sad to hear that Pam had passed. I spoke with her occasionally after moving to Charlotte. She loved her work and her 6 dogs above all. Wish she could have enjoyed the retirement she so richly deserved.
Cindy Roberts
March 7, 2021
What a blessing and gift Pam was to everyone. Always positive and eager to listen and help.
She was an amazing woman and adored her dogs. She gave of herself graciously and selflessly. I cherish our time working together and having so many laughs volunteering for the Race for the Cure. God bless and keep her in His loving arms.
-Leah McConnell
Leah Mcconnell
Friend
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results